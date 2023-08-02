skip to main content
Біопсія нервів і м'язів

ЗаMark Freedman, MD, MSc, University of Ottawa
Переглянуто/перевірено серп. 2023

    Nerve and muscle biopsy are usually done simultaneously.

    Nerve biopsy can help differentiate axonal from demyelinating polyneuropathies when other tests are inconclusive. A nerve supplying the affected area should be chosen.

    If polyneuropathy may be caused by vasculitis, the sample should include skin to increase the chances of finding a characteristic vascular abnormality.

    If the biopsy shows that nerve endings are lost, skin punch biopsy can help confirm small-fiber polyneuropathy.

    Muscle biopsy can help confirm myopathies.

