1. Stand facing or next to wall with hands on the wall.

2. Bend knee on involved side to place top of involved foot down toward the floor with toes pointing down.

3. Bend knee on uninvolved side and slowly lower body until stretch is felt over the top of the foot and ankle.

4. Hold exercise for 30 second.

5. Perform 1 set of 4 repetitions, 3 times a day.

6. Special Instructions