Resisted Finger Abduction and Extension With Putty
1. Flatten putty on table.
2. Flex (curl) fingers and place on putty.
3. Extend and abduct (spread) fingers.
4. Perform 3 sets of 10 repetitions, 1 time a day.
5. Special Instructions
a. Start with least resistance putty (ie, yellow).
b. Can also perform exercise using rubber band for resistance around fingers.
Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.