Медіальний епікондиліт

Treatment is symptomatic and similar to that of lateral epicondylitis. Patients should avoid any activity that causes pain. Initially, rest, ice, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and stretching are used, occasionally with a corticosteroid injection into the painful area around the tendon. When pain subsides, gentle resistive exercises of the extensor and flexor muscles of the forearm are done, followed by eccentric and concentric resistive exercises. In general, surgery is considered only after at least 9 to 12 months of failed conservative management. Surgical techniques to treat medial epicondylitis involve removing scar tissue and reattaching damaged tissues.