1. Lie on stomach with involved arm out to the side, off edge of bed and elbow bent to 90°.

2. Forearm should be off edge of bed with thumb toward the body.

3. Retract and depress the scapula (squeeze toward spine and downward).

4. Rotate forearm upward.

5. Return to start position and repeat.

6. Perform 3 sets of 10 repetitions, 1 time a day.

7. Special Instructions