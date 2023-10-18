Рак вульви за стадіями
Stage
Description
5-Year Survival Rate
I
Confined to the vulva
> 90%
IA
≤ 2 cm in all dimensions and ≤ 1 mm of stromal invasion
IB
> 2 cm in any dimension or > 1 mm of stromal invasion
II
Tumor of any size with adjacent spread (lower third of the urethra, lower third of the vagina, or the anus) and no lymph node metastases
80%
III
Tumor of any size, with spread to the upper part of adjacent structures or with any number of nonfixed, nonulcerated lymph nodes
50–60%
IIIA
Extension to the upper two thirds of the urethra or upper two thirds of the vagina or to the bladder mucosa or rectal mucosa or with regional lymph node metastases ≤ 5 mm
IIIB
Regional (inguinal and femoral) lymph node metastases > 5 mm
IIIC
Regional (inguinal and femoral) lymph node metastases with extracapsular spread
IV
Tumor of any size fixed to bone or fixed, ulcerated lymph node metastases or distant metastases
15%
IVA
Tumor fixed to pelvic bone or fixed or ulcerated regional lymph node metastases
IVB
Distant metastases
* This staging system is the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) 2021 staging system for most vulvar cancers, except for vulvar melanoma. Vulvar melanoma should be staged should be staged by the AJCC 2017 vulvar cancer staging system, based on the FIGO and American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC), AJCC Cancer Staging Manual, ed. 8. New York, Springer, 2017.
Based on staging established by the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO): Olawaiye AB, Cuello MA, Rogers LJ: Cancer of the vulva: 2021 update. Int J Gynaecol Obstet 155 Suppl 1:7–182021. doi: 10.1002/ijgo.13881.