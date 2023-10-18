* This staging system is the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) 2021 staging system for most vulvar cancers, except for vulvar melanoma. Vulvar melanoma should be staged should be staged by the AJCC 2017 vulvar cancer staging system, based on the FIGO and American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC), AJCC Cancer Staging Manual, ed. 8. New York, Springer, 2017.