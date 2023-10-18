skip to main content
Різні обов'язки фармацевтів

Setting

Duties

Hospital

Help obtain a detailed drug history from the patient or caregiver

Accompany physicians and other health care professionals on patient rounds

Make medication recommendations

Provide medication information when appropriate

When discharge is imminent, provide oral and written medication-related information to the patient or caregiver

Conduct medication reconciliation

Long-term facilities*

May accompany physicians and other health care professionals on rounds

Participate in facility quality-improvement committees

Assess and interview patients

Assess medication effectiveness and monitor patients for drug interactions, adverse drug effects, and therapeutic failures

Contact the patient’s nurse or physician directly if a problem or a high risk of medication-related problems is detected

Conduct a monthly medication regimen review for all patients as required by federal law

Conduct medication reconciliation

Mail service and online pharmacies

Provide consultation by telephone or video chat to patients and health care professionals (depending on state regulations)

Review and validate prescription orders

Participate in medication utilization review and formulary management

Help ensure quality control

Develop education materials for patients and health care professionals

Organized health care systems

May develop, implement, and manage formularies, computer-based adverse event tracking systems, and performance measurement indicators (to improve quality)

May help design therapeutic guidelines and manage medication utilization programs

Hospice

Make recommendations for appropriate medications to control symptoms

Ensure the timeliness of medication delivery

Minimize duplicative and interacting medications

Help improve cost-effective use of medications

Teach patients about the best way to use the prescribed medications

Monitor therapeutic responses and recognize medication-related problems

Advise hospice team members about appropriate medications and potential interactions between medications and other substances (eg, medicinal herbs)

Compound medications or dosage forms extemporaneously as needed

Conduct medication reconciliation

* Pharmacists who work in long-term care facilities are called consultant pharmacists.

