Різні обов'язки фармацевтів
Setting
Duties
Hospital
Help obtain a detailed drug history from the patient or caregiver
Accompany physicians and other health care professionals on patient rounds
Make medication recommendations
Provide medication information when appropriate
When discharge is imminent, provide oral and written medication-related information to the patient or caregiver
Conduct medication reconciliation
Long-term facilities*
May accompany physicians and other health care professionals on rounds
Participate in facility quality-improvement committees
Assess and interview patients
Assess medication effectiveness and monitor patients for drug interactions, adverse drug effects, and therapeutic failures
Contact the patient’s nurse or physician directly if a problem or a high risk of medication-related problems is detected
Conduct a monthly medication regimen review for all patients as required by federal law
Conduct medication reconciliation
Mail service and online pharmacies
Provide consultation by telephone or video chat to patients and health care professionals (depending on state regulations)
Review and validate prescription orders
Participate in medication utilization review and formulary management
Help ensure quality control
Develop education materials for patients and health care professionals
Organized health care systems
May develop, implement, and manage formularies, computer-based adverse event tracking systems, and performance measurement indicators (to improve quality)
May help design therapeutic guidelines and manage medication utilization programs
Hospice
Make recommendations for appropriate medications to control symptoms
Ensure the timeliness of medication delivery
Minimize duplicative and interacting medications
Help improve cost-effective use of medications
Teach patients about the best way to use the prescribed medications
Monitor therapeutic responses and recognize medication-related problems
Advise hospice team members about appropriate medications and potential interactions between medications and other substances (eg, medicinal herbs)
Compound medications or dosage forms extemporaneously as needed
Conduct medication reconciliation
* Pharmacists who work in long-term care facilities are called consultant pharmacists.