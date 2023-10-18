Значення, які зазвичай використовуються для оцінки тяжкості білково-енергетичного недоїдання
Measurement
Normal
Mild Undernutrition
Moderate Undernutrition
Severe Undernutrition
Ideal body weight (%)
90–110
85–90
75–85
< 75
Body mass index (BMI)
19–24*
18–18.9
16–17.9
< 16
Serum albumin (g/dL)
3.5–5.0
3.1–3.4
2.4–3.0
< 2.4
Serum transferrin (mg/dL)
220–400
201–219
150–200
< 150
Total lymphocyte count (per mcL)
2000–3500
1501–1999
800–1500
< 800
Delayed hypersensitivity index†
2
2
1
0
* In older patients, BMI < 21 may increase mortality risk.
† Delayed hypersensitivity index uses a common antigen (eg, one derived from Candida species or Trichophyton species) to quantitate the amount of induration elicited by skin testing. Induration is graded: 0 = < 0.5 cm, 1 = 0.5–0.9 cm, 2 = ≥ 1.0 cm.