Значення, які зазвичай використовуються для оцінки тяжкості білково-енергетичного недоїдання

Measurement

Normal

Mild Undernutrition

Moderate Undernutrition

Severe Undernutrition

Ideal body weight (%)

90–110

85–90

75–85

< 75

Body mass index (BMI)

19–24*

18–18.9

16–17.9

< 16

Serum albumin (g/dL)

3.5–5.0

3.1–3.4

2.4–3.0

< 2.4

Serum transferrin (mg/dL)

220–400

201–219

150–200

< 150

Total lymphocyte count (per mcL)

2000–3500

1501–1999

800–1500

< 800

Delayed hypersensitivity index†

2

2

1

0

* In older patients, BMI < 21 may increase mortality risk.

† Delayed hypersensitivity index uses a common antigen (eg, one derived from Candida species or Trichophyton species) to quantitate the amount of induration elicited by skin testing. Induration is graded: 0 = < 0.5 cm, 1 = 0.5–0.9 cm, 2 = 1.0 cm.

