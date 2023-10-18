skip to main content
Використання груп підрахунку лейкоцитів для визначення відношення ймовірності бактеріємії у гарячкових дітей*

WBC Count

Number of Children With Bacteremia, n = 127 (%)

Number of Children Without Bacteremia, N = 8629 (%)

LR (% With Bacteremia/% Without Bacteremia)

0–5000

0 (0.0%)

543 (6.3%)

0.00

5,001–10,000

3 (2.4%)

3291 (38.1%)

0.06

10,001–15,000

15 (11.8%)

2767 (32.1%)

0.37

15,001–20,000

48 (37.8%)

1337 (15.5%)

2.4

20,001–25,000

34 (26.8%)

469 (5.4%)

4.9

25,001–30,000

12 (9.4%)

155 (1.8%)

5.3

> 30,001

15 (11.8%)

67 (0.8%)

15.2

* Incidence of bacteremia in 8756 febrile children grouped by WBC count (values listed are per microliter of blood). LR for each group is calculated by dividing the probability of bacteremia by the probability of no bacteremia.

LR = likelihood ratio; WBC = white blood cell.

Adapted from Lee GM, Harper MB: Risk of bacteremia for febrile young children in the post-Haemophilus influenzae type b era. Archives of Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine 152:624–628, 1998.

