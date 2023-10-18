Використання груп підрахунку лейкоцитів для визначення відношення ймовірності бактеріємії у гарячкових дітей*
WBC Count
Number of Children With Bacteremia, n = 127 (%)
Number of Children Without Bacteremia, N = 8629 (%)
LR (% With Bacteremia/% Without Bacteremia)
0–5000
0 (0.0%)
543 (6.3%)
0.00
5,001–10,000
3 (2.4%)
3291 (38.1%)
0.06
10,001–15,000
15 (11.8%)
2767 (32.1%)
0.37
15,001–20,000
48 (37.8%)
1337 (15.5%)
2.4
20,001–25,000
34 (26.8%)
469 (5.4%)
4.9
25,001–30,000
12 (9.4%)
155 (1.8%)
5.3
> 30,001
15 (11.8%)
67 (0.8%)
15.2
* Incidence of bacteremia in 8756 febrile children grouped by WBC count (values listed are per microliter of blood). LR for each group is calculated by dividing the probability of bacteremia by the probability of no bacteremia.
LR = likelihood ratio; WBC = white blood cell.
Adapted from Lee GM, Harper MB: Risk of bacteremia for febrile young children in the post-Haemophilus influenzae type b era. Archives of Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine 152:624–628, 1998.