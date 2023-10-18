Типові дози радіації*
Imaging Test
Average Effective Radiation Dose (mSv)
X-ray, chest (posteroanterior view)
0.02
X-ray, chest (2 views: posteroanterior and lateral)
0.1
X-ray, lumbar spine (1 view lateral)
1.5
X-ray, extremity (1 view: hand, foot, etc.)
0.001
X-ray, abdomen (1 view)
0.7
X-ray, barium enema (lower gastrointestinal study)
6
X-ray, upper gastrointestinal study with barium
6
Screening digital mammography
0.21
CT, head
2
CT, chest
6.1
CT, abdomen and pelvis
7.7
Coronary angiogram
7
Coronary angiogram with interventions
15
Lung perfusion scan
2
PET scan (without whole-body CT)
7
Bone scan
6.3
Hepatobiliary scan
2.1–3.1
Technetium sestimibi heart scan
9.4–12.8
* Doses may vary.
