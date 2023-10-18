skip to main content
Типові дози радіації*

Imaging Test

Average Effective Radiation Dose (mSv)

X-ray, chest (posteroanterior view)

0.02

X-ray, chest (2 views: posteroanterior and lateral)

0.1

X-ray, lumbar spine (1 view lateral)

1.5

X-ray, extremity (1 view: hand, foot, etc.)

0.001

X-ray, abdomen (1 view)

0.7

X-ray, barium enema (lower gastrointestinal study)

6

X-ray, upper gastrointestinal study with barium

6

Screening digital mammography

0.21

CT, head

2

CT, chest

6.1

CT, abdomen and pelvis

7.7

Coronary angiogram

7

Coronary angiogram with interventions

15

Lung perfusion scan

2

PET scan (without whole-body CT)

7

Bone scan

6.3

Hepatobiliary scan

2.1–3.1

Technetium sestimibi heart scan

9.4–12.8

* Doses may vary.

Data from

Mettler FA, Huda W, Yoshizumi TT, Mahesh M: Effective doses in radiology and diagnostic nuclear medicine: A catalog. Radiology 248:254-263, 2008.

American College of Radiology(ACR): Radiation Dose to Adults From Common Imaging Examinations

