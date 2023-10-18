Типи та фенотипи очно-шкірного альбінізму (ОША)
Type (OMIM Number)
Defect or Mutation
Phenotypes
Comments
Type I
Mutations in TYR gene result in absent (OCA1A) or reduced (OCA1B) tyrosinase activity.
Tyrosinase catalyzes several steps in melanin synthesis.
In OCA1A, skin and hair are milky white, and eyes are blue-gray (decrease in visual acuity is the most severe in this form of OCA).
In OCA1B, pigmentary dilution ranges from obvious to subtle.
OCA1A comprises 40% of all OCA.
Type II (203200)
P (pink-eyed) gene
The function of the P protein is not yet known but may involve regulation of organelle pH and accumulation of vacuolar glutathione.
OCA type II has phenotypes with pigmentary dilution that ranges from minimal to moderate. Pigmented nevi and lentigines may develop if skin is exposed to the sun; some lentigines become large and dark. Eye color varies greatly.
Tyrosinase activity is present.
Type II comprises 50% of all OCA and is the most common form of OCA in Africa.
Type III (203290)
Tyrosinase-related protein 1 (TYRP1) gene
The product of this gene is important in the synthesis of eumelanin, the most common of the 3 types of melanin that give skin, hair, and eyes their color.
In OCA type III, skin is brown, hair is rufous (reddish), and eye color can be blue or brown.
Type III occurs only in people with otherwise dark skin (Fitzpatrick skin types III to V—see table Fitzpatrick Skin Type Classification).
Type IV (606574)
SLC45A2 gene
This gene codes a membrane transporter protein involved in tyrosinase processing and trafficking of proteins to melanosomes.
In OCA type IV, the phenotype is similar to that for type II.
Type IV is an extremely rare form.
It is the most common form of OCA in Japan.
Type V (615312)
Linked to chromosome 4q24
This chromosome is located in a region that may code for lysosomal proteins.
In OCA type V, skin is white, and hair is golden-colored.
—
Type VI (113750)
Linked to mutations in gene SLC45A5
This gene encodes a membrane transporter protein.
In OCA type VI, skin can be white, and hair can be light at birth and may darken with age.
—
Type VII (615179)
Mutations in gene C10ORF11
This gene encodes a leucine-rich protein that may play a role in melanocyte differentiation.
In OCA type VII, skin pigment is decreased, and hair can range from white to brown.
—
Type VIII (619165)
Linked to a mutation in gene dopachrome tautomerase (DCT) on chromosome 13q32
This gene encodes an enzyme that plays a role in modification of skin pigment color.
In OCA type VIII, skin and hair are mildly hypopigmented.
—