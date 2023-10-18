skip to main content
Лікування тиреоїдної бурі

Propylthiouracil: 600 mg orally given before iodine, then 200–400 mg every 6–8 hours

Iodine: 5 drops (0.25 mL) saturated solution of potassium iodide orally every 6 hours

or

4–8 drops Lugol's solution 2% orally every 6–8 hours

or

1g sodium iodide slowly by intravenous drip over 24 hours

Propranolol: 60–80 mg orally every 4–6 hours with appropriate adjustment for heart rate and blood pressure

or

Propranolol: 0.5–1 mg intravenously over 10–15 minutes every 4 hours (not to exceed 1 mg/minute) under close monitoring

A repeat 1-mg dose given after 2 minutes, if needed, or esmolol

Intravenous dextrose solutions

Correction of dehydration and electrolyte imbalance

Cooling blanket for hyperthermia

Antiarrhythmics (eg, calcium channel blockers, adenosine, beta-blockers) if necessary for atrial fibrillation

Treatment of underlying disorder, such as infection

Corticosteroids: Hydrocortisone 100 mg intravenously every 8 hours

or

Dexamethasone 2 mg intravenously every 6 hours

Definitive therapy after control of the crisis via ablation of the thyroid with iodine-131 or surgical treatment

