Лікування тиреоїдної бурі
Propylthiouracil: 600 mg orally given before iodine, then 200–400 mg every 6–8 hours
Iodine: 5 drops (0.25 mL) saturated solution of potassium iodide orally every 6 hours
or
4–8 drops Lugol's solution 2% orally every 6–8 hours
or
1g sodium iodide slowly by intravenous drip over 24 hours
Propranolol: 60–80 mg orally every 4–6 hours with appropriate adjustment for heart rate and blood pressure
or
Propranolol: 0.5–1 mg intravenously over 10–15 minutes every 4 hours (not to exceed 1 mg/minute) under close monitoring
A repeat 1-mg dose given after 2 minutes, if needed, or esmolol
Intravenous dextrose solutions
Correction of dehydration and electrolyte imbalance
Cooling blanket for hyperthermia
Antiarrhythmics (eg, calcium channel blockers, adenosine, beta-blockers) if necessary for atrial fibrillation
Treatment of underlying disorder, such as infection
Corticosteroids: Hydrocortisone 100 mg intravenously every 8 hours
or
Dexamethasone 2 mg intravenously every 6 hours
Definitive therapy after control of the crisis via ablation of the thyroid with iodine-131 or surgical treatment