Лікування гострих побічних ефектів нейролептиків
Symptoms
Comments
Acute dystonic reactions (eg, oculogyric crisis, torticollis)
Benztropine 2 mg orally may prevent dystonia when given with an antipsychotic.
Laryngeal dystonia
Intubation may be needed.
Akinesia, severe parkinsonian tremors, bradykinesia
In patients with akinesia, the antipsychotic may have to be stopped, and one with a lower potency used.
Akathisia (with other extrapyramidal symptoms)
The causative antipsychotic should be stopped, or a lower dose used.
Akathisia associated with extreme anxiety
—