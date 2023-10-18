skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Лікування гострих побічних ефектів нейролептиків

Symptoms

Comments

Acute dystonic reactions (eg, oculogyric crisis, torticollis)

Benztropine 2 mg orally may prevent dystonia when given with an antipsychotic.

Laryngeal dystonia

Intubation may be needed.

Akinesia, severe parkinsonian tremors, bradykinesia

In patients with akinesia, the antipsychotic may have to be stopped, and one with a lower potency used.

Akathisia (with other extrapyramidal symptoms)

The causative antipsychotic should be stopped, or a lower dose used.

Akathisia associated with extreme anxiety

Серед цих тем