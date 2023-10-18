* At least 1 of these criteria must also be present.

† Abnormalities include > 6 episodes of apnea in 12 hours, 2 episodes of apnea in 24 hours requiring bag-and-mask ventilation, heart rate > 180/minute for 24 hours, clinically significant bradycardia, and respiratory rate > 80/minute for 24 hours.

CPAP = continuous positive airway pressure; ECMO = extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; FIO2 = fractional inspired O2; RBC = red blood cell.