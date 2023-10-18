Трансфузійні межі для немовлят < 4 місяців
Hematocrit
Criteria* for Transfusion of RBCs
< 45%
Congenital cyanotic heart disease
Use of ECMO
< 35%
Use of O2 by hood at > 35% FIO2
Use of CPAP or mechanical ventilation with mean airway pressure > 6–8 cm H2O
< 30%
Use of any supplemental O2
Use of any CPAP or mechanical ventilation
Significant abnormalities of heart rate or respiratory rate†
< 20%
Low reticulocyte count and symptoms of anemia (eg, tachycardia, tachypnea, poor feeding)
* At least 1 of these criteria must also be present.
† Abnormalities include > 6 episodes of apnea in 12 hours, 2 episodes of apnea in 24 hours requiring bag-and-mask ventilation, heart rate > 180/minute for 24 hours, clinically significant bradycardia, and respiratory rate > 80/minute for 24 hours.
CPAP = continuous positive airway pressure; ECMO = extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; FIO2 = fractional inspired O2; RBC = red blood cell.
Adapted from Roseff SD, Luban NLC, Manno CS: Guidelines for assessing appropriateness of pediatric transfusion. Transfusion 42(11):1398–1413, 2002. doi: 10.1046/j.1537-2995.2002.00208.x. See also New HV, Berryman J, Bolton-Maggs PH, et al: Guidelines on transfusion for fetuses, neonates and older children. Br J Haematol 175(5):784–828, 2016. doi: 10.1111/bjh.14233.