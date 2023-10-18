skip to main content
Процедури відбілювання зубів

Done By

Ingredients

Comments

Dentist

In office

Concentrated hydrogen peroxide is applied to teeth, which is exposed to a light or laser

Very effective

Gingiva, skin, and eyes must be protected

Patient

At home

10% carbamide peroxide (becomes 3.5% hydrogen peroxide when applied) and a thickening agent containing copolymers of acrylic acid cross-linked with a polyalkenyl polyether are added to a custom-made tray

Very effective

Patient (OTC products)

Commercial whitening strips

Composed of carbamide peroxide

Very effective

Whitening toothpaste

Usually contain carbamide or hydrogen peroxide

Moderately effective

Paint-on whitening

Usually composed of titanium dioxide

Not very effective

