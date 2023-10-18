Процедури відбілювання зубів
Done By
Ingredients
Comments
Dentist
In office
Concentrated hydrogen peroxide is applied to teeth, which is exposed to a light or laser
Very effective
Gingiva, skin, and eyes must be protected
Patient
At home
10% carbamide peroxide (becomes 3.5% hydrogen peroxide when applied) and a thickening agent containing copolymers of acrylic acid cross-linked with a polyalkenyl polyether are added to a custom-made tray
Very effective
Patient (OTC products)
Commercial whitening strips
Composed of carbamide peroxide
Very effective
Whitening toothpaste
Usually contain carbamide or hydrogen peroxide
Moderately effective
Paint-on whitening
Usually composed of titanium dioxide
Not very effective