Часи прорізування зубів
Teeth
Number
Age at Eruption*
Deciduous (20 total)
Lower central incisors
2
5–9 months
Upper central incisors
2
8–12 months
Upper lateral incisors
2
10–12 months
Lower lateral incisors
2
12–15 months
First molars†
4
10–16 months
Canines
4
16–20 months
Second molars†
4
20–30 months
Permanent (32 total)
First molars†
4
5–7 years
Incisors
8
6–8 years
Bicuspids (premolars)
8
9–12 years
Canines
4
10–13 years
Second molars†
4
11–13 years
Third molars†
4
17–25 years
* Varies greatly.
† Molars are numbered from the back of the mouth to the front (see figure Identifying the Permanent Teeth).