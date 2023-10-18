Визначення TNM для раку простати*
Feature
Definition*
TX
Primary tumor not assessable
T0
No evidence of primary tumor
T1
Not palpable and not seen with imaging test such as transrectal ultrasound
T2
The tumor can be felt by digital rectal exam. Limited to prostate
T2a
Involves ≤ half of lobe
T2b
Involves > half of 1 lobe, but not both lobes
T2c
Tumor involves both lobes
T3
Extraprostatic extension
T3a
Extends through the prostatic capsule unilaterally or bilaterally; microscopic invasion of the bladder neck
T3b
Invades seminal vesicles
T4
Is fixed or invades adjacent structures other than seminal vesicles
Regional lymph node metastasis
NX
Not assessed
N0
None
N1
Present
Distant metastasis
M0
None
M1
Present
M1a
Nonregional lymph nodes
M1b
Bone(s)
M1c
Other site(s) with or without bone disease
PSA = prostate-specific antigen; TNM = tumor, node, metastasis.