skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Визначення TNM для раку простати*

Feature

Definition*

TX

Primary tumor not assessable

T0

No evidence of primary tumor

T1

Not palpable and not seen with imaging test such as transrectal ultrasound

T2

The tumor can be felt by digital rectal exam. Limited to prostate

T2a

Involves half of lobe

T2b

Involves > half of 1 lobe, but not both lobes

T2c

Tumor involves both lobes

T3

Extraprostatic extension

T3a

Extends through the prostatic capsule unilaterally or bilaterally; microscopic invasion of the bladder neck

T3b

Invades seminal vesicles

T4

Is fixed or invades adjacent structures other than seminal vesicles

Regional lymph node metastasis

NX

Not assessed

N0

None

N1

Present

Distant metastasis

M0

None

M1

Present

M1a

Nonregional lymph nodes

M1b

Bone(s)

M1c

Other site(s) with or without bone disease

* Data adapted from American Cancer Society, Prostate Cancer AJCC/TNM Staging System and National Comprehensive Cancer Network Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines), Prostate Cancer. Accessed September 10, 2023. T2-T4 classified by pathologic criteria. There are no pathologic classifications of T1.

PSA = prostate-specific antigen; TNM = tumor, node, metastasis.

Серед цих тем