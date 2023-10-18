Визначення TNM та сироваткових маркерів для раку яєчка*
Feature
Definition
Tumor
pTX
Not assessable
pT0
No evidence of primary tumor (eg, scar in testis)
pTis
Intratubular germ cell tumors (carcinoma in situ)
pT1
Limited to testis and rete testis without vascular or lymphatic invasion
May invade tunica albuginea but not tunica vaginalis
pT1a
Seminoma < 3 cm
pT1b
Seminoma ≥ 3 cm
pT2
Limited to testis and epididymis with vascular or lymphatic invasion, or extends through tunica albuginea and involves tunica vaginalis
pT3
Invades spermatic cord with or without vascular or lymphatic invasion
pT4
Invades scrotum with or without vascular or lymphatic invasion
Regional lymph node metastasis
NX
Not assessable
N0
None
N1
≥ 1 node but not more than 5 nodes, all ≤ 2 cm in greatest dimension
N2
≥ 1 node > 2 cm but ≤ 5 cm in greatest dimension, or more than 5 nodes ≤ 5 cm in greatest dimension
N3
≥ 1 node > 5 cm in greatest dimension
Distant metastasis
MX
Not assessable
M0
None
M1
Present
M1a
Nonretroperitoneal nodal or lung metastasis
M1b
Distant metastasis other than nonregional lymph nodes or lung
Serum markers
SX
Markers not available or not measured
S0
Levels within normal limits
S1
LDH < 1.5 × the upper limit of normal for the LDH assay and beta-hCG < 5000 mIU/mL and AFP < 1000 ng/mL
S2
LDH = 1.5–10 × upper limit of normal for the LDH assay or beta-hCG 5000–50,000 mIU/mL or AFP 1000–10,000 ng/mL
S3
LDH > 10 × upper limit of normal for the LDH assay or hCG > 50,000 mIU/mL or AFP >10,000 ng/mL
* Data adapted from American Cancer Society, Testicular Cancer Stages and National Comprehensive Cancer Network ( NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology. Testicular Cancer, Version 1.2023. Accessed September 10, 2023.
AFP = alpha fetoprotein; hCG = human chorionic gonadotropin; LDH = lactate dehydrogenase; M = distant metastases; N = regional lymph nodes (assessed clinically); p = pathologic staging; S = serum tumor markers; T = main tumor.