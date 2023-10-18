† Typical attacks are recurrent (at least 3 episodes of the same type), febrile (rectal temperature ≥ 38° C), and short in duration (12 to 72 hours).

‡ Incomplete attacks are painful and recurrent. They differ from typical attacks in 1 or 2 features: Temperature is normal or < 38° C.

Attack lasts longer or shorter than a typical attack but is not less than 6 hours long and lasts no more than 1 week.

There are no signs of peritonitis during abdominal attacks.

Abdominal attacks are localized.

Arthritis occurs in a joint other than the hip, knee, or ankle.