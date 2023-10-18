skip to main content
Критерії Тель Ха-Шомера для діагностики сімейної середземноморської лихоманки*

Major Criteria

Typical attacks† of

  • Peritonitis (generalized)

  • Pleuritis (unilateral) or pericarditis

  • Monoarticular arthritis of the hip, knee, or ankle

  • Fever only

Incomplete attacks‡ of the abdomen

Minor Criteria

Incomplete attacks‡ involving the chest, joints, or both

Leg pain with exertion

Favorable response to treatment with colchicine

* Diagnosis requires ≥ 1 major criterion or ≥ 2 minor criteria.

† Typical attacks are recurrent (at least 3 episodes of the same type), febrile (rectal temperature ≥ 38° C), and short in duration (12 to 72 hours).

‡ Incomplete attacks are painful and recurrent. They differ from typical attacks in 1 or 2 features:

  • Temperature is normal or < 38° C.

  • Attack lasts longer or shorter than a typical attack but is not less than 6 hours long and lasts no more than 1 week.

  • There are no signs of peritonitis during abdominal attacks.

  • Abdominal attacks are localized.

  • Arthritis occurs in a joint other than the hip, knee, or ankle.

Data from Livneh A, Langevitz P, Zemer D, et al: Criteria for the diagnosis of familial Mediterranean fever. Arthritis Rheum 40(10):1879–1885, 1997. doi: 10.1002/art.1780401023

