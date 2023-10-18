Критерії Тель Ха-Шомера для діагностики сімейної середземноморської лихоманки*
Major Criteria
Typical attacks† of
Incomplete attacks‡ of the abdomen
Minor Criteria
Incomplete attacks‡ involving the chest, joints, or both
Leg pain with exertion
Favorable response to treatment with colchicine
* Diagnosis requires ≥ 1 major criterion or ≥ 2 minor criteria.
† Typical attacks are recurrent (at least 3 episodes of the same type), febrile (rectal temperature ≥ 38° C), and short in duration (12 to 72 hours).
‡ Incomplete attacks are painful and recurrent. They differ from typical attacks in 1 or 2 features:
