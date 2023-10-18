Симптоми менінгіоми за місцем розташування
Site
Findings
Base of skull
Visual loss
Oculomotor palsies
Exophthalmos
Cerebral convexities
Focal seizures
Cognitive deficits
Ultimately, signs of increased intracranial pressure
Clivus and apical petrous bone
Gait disturbance
Limb ataxia
Deficits referable to the 5th, 7th, and 8th cranial nerves
Foramen magnum
Ipsilateral suboccipital pain
Paresis that begins in the ipsilateral arm and progresses to the ipsilateral leg, then to the contralateral leg and arm
Sometimes Lhermitte sign
Cranial nerve deficits (eg, dysphagia, dysarthria, nystagmus, diplopia, facial hypoesthesia)
Olfactory groove
Anosmia
Sometimes papilledema and visual loss
Parasagittal or falx
Spastic paresis or sensory loss, usually beginning in the contralateral leg, but occasionally bilateral
Cognitive deficits
Posterior fossa tentorial tumors that extend superiorly or inferiorly
Hydrocephalus
Sphenoid wing:
Oculomotor palsies
Facial numbness
Visual loss
Exophthalmos
Seizures
Headaches
Tuberculum sellae
Visual loss
Bone changes sometimes visible with imaging
* Meningioma en plaque involves spread into the dura, with dural thickening and invasion of adjacent bone; the tumor sometimes grows into the temporal bone.