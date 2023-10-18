skip to main content
Симптоми менінгіоми за місцем розташування

Site

Findings

Base of skull

Visual loss

Oculomotor palsies

Exophthalmos

Cerebral convexities

Focal seizures

Cognitive deficits

Ultimately, signs of increased intracranial pressure

Clivus and apical petrous bone

Gait disturbance

Limb ataxia

Deficits referable to the 5th, 7th, and 8th cranial nerves

Foramen magnum

Ipsilateral suboccipital pain

Paresis that begins in the ipsilateral arm and progresses to the ipsilateral leg, then to the contralateral leg and arm

Sometimes Lhermitte sign

Cranial nerve deficits (eg, dysphagia, dysarthria, nystagmus, diplopia, facial hypoesthesia)

Olfactory groove

Anosmia

Sometimes papilledema and visual loss

Parasagittal or falx

Spastic paresis or sensory loss, usually beginning in the contralateral leg, but occasionally bilateral

Cognitive deficits

Posterior fossa tentorial tumors that extend superiorly or inferiorly

Hydrocephalus

Sphenoid wing:

  • Medial (growing into the cavernous sinus)

Oculomotor palsies

Facial numbness

  • Middle (growing anteriorly into the orbit)

Visual loss

Exophthalmos

  • Lateral (as a globular mass or a meningioma en plaque*)

Seizures

Headaches

Tuberculum sellae

Visual loss

Bone changes sometimes visible with imaging

* Meningioma en plaque involves spread into the dura, with dural thickening and invasion of adjacent bone; the tumor sometimes grows into the temporal bone.

