Симптоми поширених радикулопатій за рівнем пуповини
Level
Symptoms
C4
Pain in the lower neck and trapezius area with paresthesias involving the lower neck and upper shoulder girdle
C5
Pain in the neck, shoulder, and dorsal forearm with paresthesias and numbness involving the dorsal arm
Weakness of the deltoid, biceps, and rotator cuff
Decrease in the biceps brachii reflex
C6
Pain in the trapezius ridge and tip of the shoulder, often radiating to the thumb, with paresthesias and sensory impairment in the same areas
Weakness of biceps
Decreased biceps brachii and brachioradialis reflexes
C7
Pain, paresthesias, and numbness in the shoulder blade and axilla, radiating to the middle finger
Weakness of triceps
Decreased triceps brachii reflex
T (any)
Bandlike dysesthesias around the thorax (eg, T4 nipple, T10 umbilicus)
L3
Pain, numbness, and paresthesias in the anterior and medial thigh and knee with quadriceps weakness and diminished patellar reflex
L4
Pain, numbness, and paresthesias in the medial lower leg and ankle
Weakness of the quadriceps, ankle dorsiflexion, and diminished patellar reflex
L5
Pain in the buttock, posterior lateral thigh, calf, and foot
Footdrop with weakness of the anterior tibial, posterior tibial, and peroneal muscles
Sensory loss over the anterolateral lower leg and dorsum of the foot
S1
Pain along the posterior aspect of the leg and buttock
Weakness of the medial gastrocnemius muscle with impaired ankle plantar flexion
Loss of ankle jerk
Sensory loss over the lateral calf and foot