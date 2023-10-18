skip to main content
Симптоми поширених радикулопатій за рівнем пуповини

Level

Symptoms

C4

Pain in the lower neck and trapezius area with paresthesias involving the lower neck and upper shoulder girdle

C5

Pain in the neck, shoulder, and dorsal forearm with paresthesias and numbness involving the dorsal arm

Weakness of the deltoid, biceps, and rotator cuff

Decrease in the biceps brachii reflex

C6

Pain in the trapezius ridge and tip of the shoulder, often radiating to the thumb, with paresthesias and sensory impairment in the same areas

Weakness of biceps

Decreased biceps brachii and brachioradialis reflexes

C7

Pain, paresthesias, and numbness in the shoulder blade and axilla, radiating to the middle finger

Weakness of triceps

Decreased triceps brachii reflex

T (any)

Bandlike dysesthesias around the thorax (eg, T4 nipple, T10 umbilicus)

L3

Pain, numbness, and paresthesias in the anterior and medial thigh and knee with quadriceps weakness and diminished patellar reflex

L4

Pain, numbness, and paresthesias in the medial lower leg and ankle

Weakness of the quadriceps, ankle dorsiflexion, and diminished patellar reflex

L5

Pain in the buttock, posterior lateral thigh, calf, and foot

Footdrop with weakness of the anterior tibial, posterior tibial, and peroneal muscles

Sensory loss over the anterolateral lower leg and dorsum of the foot

S1

Pain along the posterior aspect of the leg and buttock

Weakness of the medial gastrocnemius muscle with impaired ankle plantar flexion

Loss of ankle jerk

Sensory loss over the lateral calf and foot

