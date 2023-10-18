Підтипи псоріазу
Subtype
Description
Treatment and Prognosis
Acrodermatitis continua of Hallopeau
Pustular psoriasis confined to distal fingers or toes, sometimes to just one digit
Replaced by scale and crust when it resolves
Treatment: Systemic retinoids, vitamin D3 analogs (eg, calcipotriol), topical corticosteroids, systemic immunosuppressants (eg, biologics, small molecules)
Prognosis: Waxes and wanes
Erythrodermic psoriasis
Gradual or sudden onset of diffuse erythema, usually in patients with plaque psoriasis (possibly the first manifestation of erythrodermic psoriasis); typical psoriatic plaques less prominent or absent
Most commonly triggered by inappropriate use of topical or systemic corticosteroids or light therapy
Treatment: Systemic immunosuppressants (eg, methotrexate, cyclosporine, biologics, small molecules) or intense topical therapy, sometimes as inpatient therapy
Tars, anthralin, and phototherapy likely to exacerbate the condition
Prognosis: Good with elimination of triggering factors
Generalized pustular psoriasis
Explosive onset of widespread erythema and sterile pustules
Treatment: Systemic retinoids or methotrexate
Prognosis: If untreated, can be fatal due to high-output heart failure
Guttate psoriasis
Abrupt appearance of multiple plaques 0.5 to 1.5 cm in diameter, usually on the trunk in children and young adults after streptococcal pharyngitis
Treatment: Antibiotics for underlying streptococcal infection as needed
Possibly topical and/or systemic treatment after antibiotics
Prognosis: Excellent, often with permanent cure
May progress to plaque psoriasis
Inverse psoriasis
Psoriasis of intertriginous areas (usually the inguinal, gluteal, axillary, inframammary, and retroauricular folds and the glans of the uncircumcised penis)
Possibly formation of cracks or fissures in the center or edge of involved areas
Possibly absence of scales
Treatment: Topical corticosteroids of minimal effective potency, with or without vitamin D3 analogs (eg, calcipotriol)
Possibly tacrolimus 0.1% ointment in recalcitrant cases
Tar and anthralin possibly irritating
Prognosis: Waxes and wanes
Nail psoriasis
Pitting, stippling, fraying, discoloration (oil spot sign), and thickening of the nails, with or without separation of the nail plate (onycholysis)
May resemble a fungal nail infection
Affects 30–50% of patients with other forms of psoriasis
Treatment: Responds best to systemic therapy with immunosuppressants (eg, biologics, small molecules)
For brave or stoic patients, possibly intralesional injection of nail folds with corticosteroids
Prognosis: Often unresponsive to treatment
Palmoplantar psoriasis
Hyperkeratotic, discrete plaques on palms and/or soles that tend to become confluent
Treatment: Systemic retinoids, topical corticosteroids, vitamin D3 analogs (eg, calcipotriol), systemic immunosuppressants (eg, methotrexate, cyclosporine, biologics, small molecules)
Prognosis:
Waxes and wanes
Rarely resolves completely, even with treatment
Plaque psoriasis
Gradual appearance of discrete, erythematous papules or plaques covered with thick, silvery, shiny scales
Lesions that remit and recur spontaneously or with appearance and resolution of triggers
Treatment: Topical corticosteroids of minimal effective potency, with or without vitamin D3 analogs (eg, calcipotriol)
Systemic immunosuppressants (eg, methotrexate, cyclosporine, biologics, small molecules)
Prognosis: Waxes and wanes
Palmoplantar pustulosis (pustular psoriasis of the palms and soles)
Gradual appearance of deep pustules on palms and soles
Flares may be painful and disabling
Typical psoriatic lesions possibly absent
Treatment: Systemic retinoids or psoralen plus ultraviolet A (PUVA) therapy
Prognosis: Waxes and wanes