Підтипи синдрому Барттера
Subtype
Gene (Protein)†
Age of Onset
Clinical Features
I
SLC12A1 (NKCC2)†
Antenatal/neonatal
Polyhydramnios, prematurity, hypokalemia/alkalosis, polyuria, hypercalciuria, nephrocalcinosis
II
KCNJ1 (ROMK1)†
Antenatal/neonatal
Similar to type I
III
CLCNKB (ClC-Kb)†
Later onset (childhood)
Similar to type I, may be less severe
Some children present with Gitelman phenotype as ClC-Kb found in the distal convoluted tubule and in the connecting tubule
IVa
BSND (Barttin)†
Antenatal/neonatal
Similar to type I, nephrocalcinosis less common
Associated with sensorineural hearing loss
IVb
CLCNKA (ClC-Ka)† and CLCNKB (ClC-Kb)†
Antenatal/neonatal
Similar to type IV
Associated with sensorineural hearing loss
V
CASR (CaSR)*
Later onset
Bartter phenotype with low/normal intact parathyroid hormone, hypocalcemia, hypercalciuria, and nephrocalcinosis
Due to CaSR gain of function, which may reduce ROMK and NKCC2 activity
* Protein abbreviations: Barttin = beta subunit of ClC-Ka and ClC-Kb; CaSR = calcium-sensing receptor; ClC-Kb = basolateral chloride channel kidney B; ClC-Ka = basolateral chloride channel kidney A; NKCC2 = Na-K-2Cl channel; ROMK = luminal potassium channel.