skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Підтипи синдрому Барттера

Subtype

Gene (Protein)†

Age of Onset

Clinical Features

I

SLC12A1 (NKCC2)†

Antenatal/neonatal

Polyhydramnios, prematurity, hypokalemia/alkalosis, polyuria, hypercalciuria, nephrocalcinosis

II

KCNJ1 (ROMK1)†

Antenatal/neonatal

Similar to type I

III

CLCNKB (ClC-Kb)†

Later onset (childhood)

Similar to type I, may be less severe

Some children present with Gitelman phenotype as ClC-Kb found in the distal convoluted tubule and in the connecting tubule

IVa

BSND (Barttin)†

Antenatal/neonatal

Similar to type I, nephrocalcinosis less common

Associated with sensorineural hearing loss

IVb

CLCNKA (ClC-Ka)† and CLCNKB (ClC-Kb)†

Antenatal/neonatal

Similar to type IV

Associated with sensorineural hearing loss

V

CASR (CaSR)*

Later onset

Bartter phenotype with low/normal intact parathyroid hormone, hypocalcemia, hypercalciuria, and nephrocalcinosis

Due to CaSR gain of function, which may reduce ROMK and NKCC2 activity

* Protein abbreviations: Barttin = beta subunit of ClC-Ka and ClC-Kb; CaSR = calcium-sensing receptor; ClC-Kb = basolateral chloride channel kidney B; ClC-Ka = basolateral chloride channel kidney A; NKCC2 = Na-K-2Cl channel; ROMK = luminal potassium channel.

Серед цих тем