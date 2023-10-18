Стратегії уникнення розміщення в пансіонаті для осіб похилого віку
Problem
Possible Solutions
Urinary incontinence
Treating the cause may enable patients to remain at home. Use of timed voiding may also be helpful.
Dementia
Family members or other caregivers can be taught strategies for managing frustrating or disruptive behavior. For example, using purchased or rented monitoring devices can help with behaviors such as nocturnal wandering.
Functional impairments
Physical and occupational therapists and home health nurses can
Durable medical equipment, if needed, can be provided.
Caregiver burnout
Support and respite services can help prevent family members or other caregivers from becoming resentful or worn out.
Physicians can help by listening when caregivers discuss their burdens and by providing them with information about community caregiving support groups and about options for paid respite care.