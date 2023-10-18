Критерії визначення стадії гострого ураження нирок (KDIGO 2012)*
Stage
AKI measures (any of the below for each stage)
Rise in serum creatinine
Decline in the amount of urine output
Renal replacement therapy
1
≥ 0.3 mg/dL (26.52 micromol/L) or 1.5–1.9 times baseline
< 0.5 mL/kg/hour for 6–12 hours
Not indicated
2
2–2.9 times baseline
< 0.5 mL/kg/hour for ≥ 12 hours
Not indicated
3
≥ 4.0 mg/dL (353.60 micromol/L) or ≥ 3 times baseline
< 0.3 mL/kg/hour for ≥ 24 hours or anuria for ≥ 12 hours
Indicated
* Data from KDIGO (Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes) Acute Kidney Injury Work Group: KDIGO Clinical Practice Guideline for Acute Kidney Injury. Kidney Int Suppl. 2:1-138, 2012.