Критерії визначення стадії гострого ураження нирок (KDIGO 2012)*

Stage

AKI measures (any of the below for each stage)

Rise in serum creatinine

Decline in the amount of urine output

Renal replacement therapy

1

0.3 mg/dL (26.52 micromol/L) or 1.5–1.9 times baseline

< 0.5 mL/kg/hour for 6–12 hours

Not indicated

2

2–2.9 times baseline

< 0.5 mL/kg/hour for 12 hours

Not indicated

3

4.0 mg/dL (353.60 micromol/L) or 3 times baseline

< 0.3 mL/kg/hour for 24 hours or anuria for 12 hours

Indicated

* Data from KDIGO (Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes) Acute Kidney Injury Work Group: KDIGO Clinical Practice Guideline for Acute Kidney Injury. Kidney Int Suppl. 2:1-138, 2012.

