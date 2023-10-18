skip to main content
Стадії менопаузи

Feature

Early Menopausal Transition

Late Menopausal Transition

Early Postmenopause

Late Postmenopause

Duration

Variable

1–3 years

2 years

3–6 years

Remaining lifespan

Menstrual cycle

Variable length (a persistent difference of ≥ 7 days in the length of consecutive cycles)

Interval of amenorrhea that lasts ≥ 60 days

Postmenopause begins after the final menstrual period

FSH level on cycle days 2–5

High but variable

High (> 25 IU/L)†

High but variable

Stabilizes at a high level*

Symptoms

Vasomotor symptoms likely to occur

Vasomotor symptoms most likely to occur

Increasing symptoms of genitourinary syndrome of menopause

* FSH levels fluctuate and increase overall until about 2 years after the last menstrual period, then stabilize.

† Variable depending on lab; some labs list as High (> 30 IU/L).

FSH = follicle-stimulating hormone.

Adapted from Harlow SD, Gass M, Hall JE, et al: For the STRAW 10 Collaborative Group: Executive summary of the Stages of Reproductive Aging Workshop + 10: Addressing the unfinished agenda of staging reproductive aging. Menopause 19 (4):387–395, 2012. doi:10.1210/jc.2011-3362

