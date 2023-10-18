Стадії менопаузи
Feature
Early Menopausal Transition
Late Menopausal Transition
Early Postmenopause
Late Postmenopause
Duration
Variable
1–3 years
2 years
3–6 years
Remaining lifespan
Menstrual cycle
Variable length (a persistent difference of ≥ 7 days in the length of consecutive cycles)
Interval of amenorrhea that lasts ≥ 60 days
—
Postmenopause begins after the final menstrual period
—
—
FSH level on cycle days 2–5
High but variable
High (> 25 IU/L)†
High but variable
Stabilizes at a high level*
—
Symptoms
—
Vasomotor symptoms likely to occur
Vasomotor symptoms most likely to occur
—
Increasing symptoms of genitourinary syndrome of menopause
* FSH levels fluctuate and increase overall until about 2 years after the last menstrual period, then stabilize.
† Variable depending on lab; some labs list as High (> 30 IU/L).
FSH = follicle-stimulating hormone.
Adapted from Harlow SD, Gass M, Hall JE, et al: For the STRAW 10 Collaborative Group: Executive summary of the Stages of Reproductive Aging Workshop + 10: Addressing the unfinished agenda of staging reproductive aging. Menopause 19 (4):387–395, 2012. doi:10.1210/jc.2011-3362