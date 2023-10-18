Синдроми спинного мозку
Syndrome
Cause
Symptoms and Signs
Anterior cord syndrome
Lesions disproportionately affecting the anterior spinal cord, commonly due to infarction (eg, caused by occlusion of the anterior spinal artery)
Malfunction of all tracts except the posterior columns, thus sparing position and vibratory sensation
Brown-Séquard syndrome (rare)
Unilateral spinal cord lesions, typically due to penetrating trauma
Ipsilateral paresis
Ipsilateral loss of touch, position, and vibratory sensation
Contralateral loss of pain and temperature sensation*
Central cord syndrome affecting the cervical spinal cord
Lesions affecting the center of the cervical spinal cord, mainly central gray matter (including spinothalamic tracts, which cross), commonly due to trauma, syrinx, or tumors in the central spinal cord
Paresis tending to be more severe in the upper extremities than in the lower extremities and sacral regions
Tendency to lose pain and temperature sensation in a capelike distribution over the upper neck, shoulders, and upper trunk, with light touch, position, and vibratory sensation relatively preserved (dissociated sensory loss)
Conus medullaris syndrome
Lesions around L1
Distal leg paresis
Perianal and perineal loss of sensation (saddle anesthesia)
Erectile dysfunction
Urinary retention, frequency, or incontinence
Fecal incontinence
Hypotonic anal sphincter
Abnormal bulbocavernosus and anal wink reflexes
Transverse myelopathy
Lesions affecting all or most tracts of the spinal cord at ≥ 1 segmental levels
Deficits in all functions mediated by the spinal cord (because all tracts are affected to some degree)
* Occasionally, only part of one side of the spinal cord malfunctions (partial Brown-Séquard syndrome).