Специфічні протисудомні препарати
Medication Name
Indications
Adverse Effects
Acetazolamide
Refractory absence seizures
Renal calculi, dehydration, metabolic acidosis
Cannabidiol
Adjunctive therapy for seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome in patients ≥ 2 years
Somnolence, hepatocellular injury with elevated aminotransferases, anorexia, fatigue, insomnia, diarrhea
Carbamazepine
Focal-onset, generalized-onset tonic-clonic, and mixed seizures (but not absence, myoclonic, or atonic seizures)
Diplopia, dizziness, nystagmus, gastrointestinal (GI) upset, dysarthria, lethargy, low white blood cell (WBC) count (3000 to 4000/mcL), hyponatremia, severe rash, including Stevens-Johnson syndrome (in 5%)
Idiosyncratic adverse effects: granulocytopenia, thrombocytopenia, liver toxicity, aplastic anemia
Cenobamate
Adjunctive therapy for focal-onset seizures with or without focal-to-bilateral tonic-clonic generalization
Contraindicated in patients with familial short QT syndrome
Dizziness, diplopia, somnolence, fatigue
Rarely, medication reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS), shortening of QT interval, suicidal ideation
Clobazam
Absence seizures
Adjunctive therapy for tonic or atonic seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and for refractory focal-onset seizures with or without focal-to-bilateral tonic-clonic generalization
Somnolence, sedation, constipation, ataxia, suicidal thoughts, medication dependency, irritability, dysphagia
Clonazepam
Atypical absence seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, atonic and myoclonic seizures, epileptic spasms
Possibly absence seizures refractory to ethosuximide
Drowsiness, ataxia, behavioral abnormalities, partial or complete tolerance to beneficial effects, usually in 1 to 6 months*
Divalproex
Same indications as valproate: Absence seizures (typical and atypical), focal-onset seizures, tonic-clonic seizures, myoclonic seizures, juvenile myoclonic epilepsy, epileptic spasms, neonatal or febrile seizures, tonic or atonic seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome
Nausea, vomiting, GI intolerance, weight gain, reversible alopecia, transient drowsiness, transient neutropenia, tremor
Idiosyncratically, hyperammonemic encephalopathy
Rarely, fatal hepatic necrosis, particularly in young neurologically impaired children treated with multiple antiseizure medications
Eslicarbazepine
Focal-onset seizures as monotherapy or adjunctive therapy
Not recommended for use in patients with severe hepatic impairment
Dizziness, diplopia, somnolence, hyponatremia, suicidal ideation, dermatologic reactions (including Stevens-Johnson syndrome); significant medication reactions possible
Ethosuximide
Absence seizures
Nausea, lethargy, dizziness, headache
Idiosyncratically, leukocytopenia or pancytopenia, dermatitis, systemic lupus erythematosus
Felbamate
Refractory focal-onset seizures, atypical absence seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome
Headache, fatigue, liver failure; rarely, aplastic anemia
Fosphenytoin
Status epilepticus
Ataxia, dizziness, somnolence, headache, pruritus, paresthesias
Gabapentin
Adjunctive therapy for focal-onset seizures in patients aged 3 to 12 years and as adjunctive therapy for focal-onset seizures with or without focal-to-bilateral tonic-clonic seizures in patients aged ≥ 12 years
Drowsiness, dizziness, weight gain, headache
In patients aged 3 to 12 years, somnolence, aggressive behavior, mood lability, hyperactivity
Lacosamide
Second-line monotherapy or adjunctive therapy for focal-onset seizures in patients ≥ 17 years
Adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in patients ≥ 4 years
Dizziness, diplopia, suicidal thoughts
Lamotrigine
Adjunctive therapy for focal-onset seizures in patients ≥ 2 years, generalized-onset seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, generalized-onset tonic-clonic seizures
In patients ≥ 16 years, substitution monotherapy for focal-onset or focal-to-bilateral tonic-clonic seizures after a concomitantly used enzyme-inducing antiseizure medication (eg, carbamazepine, phenytoin, phenobarbital) or valproate is stopped
Headache, dizziness, drowsiness, insomnia, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diplopia, ataxia, tremor, menstrual abnormalities, rash (in 2 to 3%), which progresses to Stevens-Johnson syndrome in 1/50 to 100 children and 1/1000 adults
Exacerbation of myoclonic seizures in adults
Levetiracetam
Status epilepticus
Adjunctive therapy for focal-onset seizures in patients ≥ 4 years, generalized-onset tonic-clonic seizures in patients > 6 years, myoclonic seizures in patients > 12 years, and juvenile myoclonic epilepsy
Fatigue, weakness, ataxia, mood and behavioral changes
Oxcarbazepine
Focal-onset seizures in patients aged 4 to 16 years as adjunctive therapy and for focal-onset seizures in adults
Fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, headache, dizziness, somnolence, leukopenia, diplopia, hyponatremia (in 2.5%).
Perampanel
Adjunctive therapy for focal-onset seizures and generalized-onset tonic-clonic seizures in people who have epilepsy and are ≥ 12 years
Not indicated for use in children < 4 years
Aggressiveness, mood and behavioral changes, suicidal ideation, dizziness, somnolence, fatigue, irritability, falls, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, weight gain, gait disturbances
Phenobarbital
Generalized-onset tonic-clonic seizures, focal-onset seizures, status epilepticus, neonatal seizures
Drowsiness, nystagmus, ataxia,
In children, learning difficulties, paradoxical hyperactivity
Idiosyncratically, anemia, rash
Phenytoin
Focal-to-bilateral tonic-clonic seizures, focal impaired-awareness seizures, convulsive status epilepticus
Prevention of seizures secondary to head trauma
Megaloblastic anemia, gingival hyperplasia, hirsutism, adenopathy, loss of bone density
With high blood levels of, phenytoin, nystagmus, ataxia, dysarthria, lethargy, irritability, nausea, vomiting, confusion
Idiosyncratically, rash, exfoliative dermatitis
Rarely, exacerbation of seizures
Pregabalin
Adjunctive therapy for focal-onset seizures
Dizziness, somnolence, ataxia, blurred vision, diplopia, tremor, weight gain
Exacerbation of myoclonic seizures
Tiagabine
Adjunctive therapy for focal-onset seizures in patients ≥ 12 years
Dizziness, light-headedness, confusion, slowed thinking, fatigue, tremor, sedation, nausea, abdominal pain
Topiramate
Focal-onset seizures in patients ≥ 2 years, atypical absence seizures
Second-line monotherapy or adjunctive therapy for primarily generalized tonic-clonic seizures
Decreased concentration, paresthesias, fatigue, speech dysfunction, confusion, anorexia, weight loss, reduced sweating, metabolic acidosis, nephrolithiasis (in 1 to 5%), psychosis (in 1%)
Valproate
Absence seizures (typical and atypical), focal-onset seizures, tonic-clonic seizures, myoclonic seizures, juvenile myoclonic epilepsy, epileptic spasms, neonatal or febrile seizures, tonic or atonic seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome
Status epilepticus
Not generally recommended for women of childbearing age
Nausea, vomiting, GI intolerance, weight gain, reversible alopecia (in 5%), transient drowsiness, transient neutropenia, tremor
Idiosyncratically, hyperammonemic encephalopathy
Rarely, fatal hepatic necrosis, particularly in young neurologically impaired children treated with multiple antiseizure medications
Vigabatrin
Adjunctive therapy for focal-onset seizures
Epileptic spasms
Drowsiness, dizziness, headache, fatigue, irreversible visual field defects (requires regular visual field evaluations)
Zonisamide
Adjunctive therapy for focal-onset seizures in patients ≥ 16 years, alternative or adjunctive therapy for tonic or atonic seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome
Depression, psychosis, urinary calculi, oligohidrosis
* Serious reactions to clonazepam are rare.