Специфічні протисудомні препарати

Medication Name

Indications

Adverse Effects

Acetazolamide 

Refractory absence seizures

Renal calculi, dehydration, metabolic acidosis

Cannabidiol 

Adjunctive therapy for seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome in patients ≥ 2 years

Somnolence, hepatocellular injury with elevated aminotransferases, anorexia, fatigue, insomnia, diarrhea

Carbamazepine

Focal-onset, generalized-onset tonic-clonic, and mixed seizures (but not absence, myoclonic, or atonic seizures)

Diplopia, dizziness, nystagmus, gastrointestinal (GI) upset, dysarthria, lethargy, low white blood cell (WBC) count (3000 to 4000/mcL), hyponatremia, severe rash, including Stevens-Johnson syndrome (in 5%)

Idiosyncratic adverse effects: granulocytopenia, thrombocytopenia, liver toxicity, aplastic anemia

Cenobamate

Adjunctive therapy for focal-onset seizures with or without focal-to-bilateral tonic-clonic generalization

Contraindicated in patients with familial short QT syndrome

Dizziness, diplopia, somnolence, fatigue

Rarely, medication reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS), shortening of QT interval, suicidal ideation

Clobazam

Absence seizures

Adjunctive therapy for tonic or atonic seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and for refractory focal-onset seizures with or without focal-to-bilateral tonic-clonic generalization

Somnolence, sedation, constipation, ataxia, suicidal thoughts, medication dependency, irritability, dysphagia

Clonazepam 

Atypical absence seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, atonic and myoclonic seizures, epileptic spasms

Possibly absence seizures refractory to ethosuximide

Drowsiness, ataxia, behavioral abnormalities, partial or complete tolerance to beneficial effects, usually in 1 to 6 months*

Divalproex

Same indications as valproate: Absence seizures (typical and atypical), focal-onset seizures, tonic-clonic seizures, myoclonic seizures, juvenile myoclonic epilepsy, epileptic spasms, neonatal or febrile seizures, tonic or atonic seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome

Nausea, vomiting, GI intolerance, weight gain, reversible alopecia, transient drowsiness, transient neutropenia, tremor

Idiosyncratically, hyperammonemic encephalopathy

Rarely, fatal hepatic necrosis, particularly in young neurologically impaired children treated with multiple antiseizure medications

Eslicarbazepine 

Focal-onset seizures as monotherapy or adjunctive therapy

Not recommended for use in patients with severe hepatic impairment

Dizziness, diplopia, somnolence, hyponatremia, suicidal ideation, dermatologic reactions (including Stevens-Johnson syndrome); significant medication reactions possible

Ethosuximide

Absence seizures

Nausea, lethargy, dizziness, headache

Idiosyncratically, leukocytopenia or pancytopenia, dermatitis, systemic lupus erythematosus

Felbamate

Refractory focal-onset seizures, atypical absence seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome

Headache, fatigue, liver failure; rarely, aplastic anemia

Fosphenytoin

Status epilepticus

Ataxia, dizziness, somnolence, headache, pruritus, paresthesias

Gabapentin 

Adjunctive therapy for focal-onset seizures in patients aged 3 to 12 years and as adjunctive therapy for focal-onset seizures with or without focal-to-bilateral tonic-clonic seizures in patients aged ≥ 12 years

Drowsiness, dizziness, weight gain, headache

In patients aged 3 to 12 years, somnolence, aggressive behavior, mood lability, hyperactivity

Lacosamide

Second-line monotherapy or adjunctive therapy for focal-onset seizures in patients ≥ 17 years

Adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in patients ≥ 4 years

Dizziness, diplopia, suicidal thoughts

Lamotrigine 

Adjunctive therapy for focal-onset seizures in patients ≥ 2 years, generalized-onset seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, generalized-onset tonic-clonic seizures

In patients ≥ 16 years, substitution monotherapy for focal-onset or focal-to-bilateral tonic-clonic seizures after a concomitantly used enzyme-inducing antiseizure medication (eg, carbamazepine, phenytoin, phenobarbital) or valproate is stopped

Headache, dizziness, drowsiness, insomnia, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diplopia, ataxia, tremor, menstrual abnormalities, rash (in 2 to 3%), which progresses to Stevens-Johnson syndrome in 1/50 to 100 children and 1/1000 adults

Exacerbation of myoclonic seizures in adults

Levetiracetam 

Status epilepticus

Adjunctive therapy for focal-onset seizures in patients ≥ 4 years, generalized-onset tonic-clonic seizures in patients > 6 years, myoclonic seizures in patients > 12 years, and juvenile myoclonic epilepsy

Fatigue, weakness, ataxia, mood and behavioral changes

Oxcarbazepine

Focal-onset seizures in patients aged 4 to 16 years as adjunctive therapy and for focal-onset seizures in adults

Fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, headache, dizziness, somnolence, leukopenia, diplopia, hyponatremia (in 2.5%).

Perampanel 

Adjunctive therapy for focal-onset seizures and generalized-onset tonic-clonic seizures in people who have epilepsy and are ≥ 12 years

Not indicated for use in children < 4 years

Aggressiveness, mood and behavioral changes, suicidal ideation, dizziness, somnolence, fatigue, irritability, falls, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, weight gain, gait disturbances

Phenobarbital

Generalized-onset tonic-clonic seizures, focal-onset seizures, status epilepticus, neonatal seizures

Drowsiness, nystagmus, ataxia,

In children, learning difficulties, paradoxical hyperactivity

Idiosyncratically, anemia, rash

Phenytoin

Focal-to-bilateral tonic-clonic seizures, focal impaired-awareness seizures, convulsive status epilepticus

Prevention of seizures secondary to head trauma

Megaloblastic anemia, gingival hyperplasia, hirsutism, adenopathy, loss of bone density

With high blood levels of, phenytoin, nystagmus, ataxia, dysarthria, lethargy, irritability, nausea, vomiting, confusion

Idiosyncratically, rash, exfoliative dermatitis

Rarely, exacerbation of seizures

Pregabalin

Adjunctive therapy for focal-onset seizures

Dizziness, somnolence, ataxia, blurred vision, diplopia, tremor, weight gain

Exacerbation of myoclonic seizures

Tiagabine

Adjunctive therapy for focal-onset seizures in patients ≥ 12 years

Dizziness, light-headedness, confusion, slowed thinking, fatigue, tremor, sedation, nausea, abdominal pain

Topiramate

Focal-onset seizures in patients ≥ 2 years, atypical absence seizures

Second-line monotherapy or adjunctive therapy for primarily generalized tonic-clonic seizures

Decreased concentration, paresthesias, fatigue, speech dysfunction, confusion, anorexia, weight loss, reduced sweating, metabolic acidosis, nephrolithiasis (in 1 to 5%), psychosis (in 1%)

Valproate

Absence seizures (typical and atypical), focal-onset seizures, tonic-clonic seizures, myoclonic seizures, juvenile myoclonic epilepsy, epileptic spasms, neonatal or febrile seizures, tonic or atonic seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome

Status epilepticus

Not generally recommended for women of childbearing age

Nausea, vomiting, GI intolerance, weight gain, reversible alopecia (in 5%), transient drowsiness, transient neutropenia, tremor

Idiosyncratically, hyperammonemic encephalopathy

Rarely, fatal hepatic necrosis, particularly in young neurologically impaired children treated with multiple antiseizure medications

Vigabatrin

Adjunctive therapy for focal-onset seizures

Epileptic spasms

Drowsiness, dizziness, headache, fatigue, irreversible visual field defects (requires regular visual field evaluations)

Zonisamide

Adjunctive therapy for focal-onset seizures in patients ≥ 16 years, alternative or adjunctive therapy for tonic or atonic seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome

Depression, psychosis, urinary calculi, oligohidrosis

* Serious reactions to clonazepam are rare.

