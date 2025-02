‡ Amikacin is used in areas where gentamicin resistance is common. Because aminoglycosides have poor cerebrospinal fluid penetration, they are infrequently used for treatment of meningitis. When required, they may have to be given intrathecally or via an Ommaya reservoir, especially in patients with Pseudomonas meningitis. When aminoglycosides are used, renal function should be monitored.