MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Пероральні лікарські препарати, що використовуються для лікування нетримання у дітей*

Medication

Some Adverse Effects

Voiding dysfunction in diurnal incontinence (bladder overactivity)

Oxybutynin

Confusion, dizziness, increased temperature, flushing, constipation, dry mouth

Tolterodine

Constipation, flushing, dry mouth

Solifenacin

Constipation, dry mouth, gastrointestinal effects, blurred vision

Darifenacin

Constipation, dry mouth, gastrointestinal effects, blurred vision

Mirabegron

Headache, gastrointestinal effects, nasopharyngitis, hypertension

Enuresis

Desmopressin (DDAVP)

Intranasal DDAVP is no longer recommended because of the risk of dilutional hyponatremia.

Imipramine

Rarely, death†

Possible nervousness, personality change, disordered sleep, cardiac arrhythmias‡

Should be used only for therapy-resistant cases given risk–benefit profile

* These medications are mostly used as 2nd-line therapy. Treatment of the underlying disorder and behavioral therapy should be used first.

† Sudden death of unclear etiology has been reported. This medication is now rarely used.

‡ ECG should be done to identify prolongation of the QT interval and/or the corrected QT (QTc) interval, which contraindicate use of imipramine.

