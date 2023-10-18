Деякі лікарські засоби при кандидозному вагініті
Medication
Dosage
Topical or vaginal
Butoconazole
Sustained-release preparation of 2% cream
5 g as a single application
Clotrimazole
1% cream 5 g once a day for 7 to 14 days or 2% cream 5 g for 3 days
Miconazole
2% cream 5 g once a day for 7 days or 4% cream 5 g for 3 days
Vaginal suppository 100 mg once a day for 7 days or 200 mg once a day for 3 days or 1200 mg, only once
Terconazole
0.4% cream 5 g once a day for 7 days or 0.8% cream 5 g once a day for 3 days
Vaginal suppository 80 mg once a day for 3 days
Tioconazole
6.5% ointment 5 g once
Oral
Fluconazole
150 mg in a single dose
Ibrexafungerp
300 mg every 12 hours for 1 day
For recurrent candidiasis: 300 mg every 12 hours for 1 day of every month for 6 months
Oteseconazole
For recurrent candidiasis: 600 mg as single dose on day 1, followed by 450 mg as a single dose on day 2, and then beginning on day 14, 150 mg once a week for 11 weeks