Деякі лікарські засоби при кандидозному вагініті

Medication

Dosage

Topical or vaginal

Butoconazole

Sustained-release preparation of 2% cream

5 g as a single application

Clotrimazole

1% cream 5 g once a day for 7 to 14 days or 2% cream 5 g for 3 days

Miconazole

2% cream 5 g once a day for 7 days or 4% cream 5 g for 3 days

Vaginal suppository 100 mg once a day for 7 days or 200 mg once a day for 3 days or 1200 mg, only once

Terconazole

0.4% cream 5 g once a day for 7 days or 0.8% cream 5 g once a day for 3 days

Vaginal suppository 80 mg once a day for 3 days

Tioconazole

6.5% ointment 5 g once

Oral

Fluconazole

150 mg in a single dose

Ibrexafungerp

300 mg every 12 hours for 1 day

For recurrent candidiasis: 300 mg every 12 hours for 1 day of every month for 6 months

Oteseconazole

For recurrent candidiasis: 600 mg as single dose on day 1, followed by 450 mg as a single dose on day 2, and then beginning on day 14, 150 mg once a week for 11 weeks

