Деякі лікарські препарати, що є причиною тремору, за типом

Medication

Postural Tremor

Resting Tremor

Intention Tremor

Amiodarone*

Amitriptyline*

Amphotericin B

Beta-adrenergic agonists (inhaled)*

Caffeine*

Calcitonin

Cimetidine

Cocaine*

Cyclosporine*

Cytarabine

Epinephrine

Ethanol*

Haloperidol*

Ifosfamide

Interferon-alfa

Lithium*

MDMA (Ecstasy)

Medroxyprogesterone

Metoclopramide*

Mexiletine

Nicotine*

Procainamide

Reserpine

SSRIs*

Tacrolimus

Tamoxifen

Theophylline*

Thioridazine*

Thyroxine*

Valproate*

Vidarabine

* More common cause of tremor.

MDMA = methylenedioxymethamphetamine; SSRI = selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor.

Data from Morgan JC, Sethi KD: Drug-induced tremors. The Lancet Neurology 4:866–876, 2005.

