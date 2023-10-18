Деякі лікарські препарати, що є причиною тремору, за типом
Medication
Postural Tremor
Resting Tremor
Intention Tremor
Amiodarone*
√
Amitriptyline*
√
Amphotericin B
√
Beta-adrenergic agonists (inhaled)*
√
√
Caffeine*
√
Calcitonin
√
Cimetidine
√
Cocaine*
√
Cyclosporine*
√
√
Cytarabine
√
√
Epinephrine
√
Ethanol*
√
√
√
Haloperidol*
√
√
Ifosfamide
√
√
Interferon-alfa
√
Lithium*
√
√
√
MDMA (Ecstasy)
√
Medroxyprogesterone
√
√
Metoclopramide*
√
Mexiletine
√
Nicotine*
√
Procainamide
√
Reserpine
√
√
SSRIs*
√
√
Tacrolimus
√
√
Tamoxifen
√
Theophylline*
√
Thioridazine*
√
√
Thyroxine*
√
Valproate*
√
√
Vidarabine
√
* More common cause of tremor.
MDMA = methylenedioxymethamphetamine; SSRI = selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor.
