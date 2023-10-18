skip to main content
Деякі фактори ризику гіперчутливості до ліків на основі HLA

Medication

Ethnicity

HLA Haplotype

Hypersensitivity Reaction

Abacavir

European ancestry

HLA-B*5701

Abacavir hypersensitivity (usually fever, rash, and GI and respiratory symptoms)

Allopurinol

Asian ancestry, African ancestry

Less often, European ancestry

HLA-B*5801

SJS/TEN; DRESS

Carbamazepine

European ancestry, Japanese ancestry

HLA-A*3101

SJS/TEN

Carbamazepine

Asian ancestry

HLA-B*1502

SJS/TEN; DRESS

Dapsone

Mainland Chinese ancestry

HLA-B*1301

DRESS

Fosphenytoin

Phenytoin

Asian ancestry

HLA-B*1502

SJS/TEN

Lamotrigine

Asian ancestry

HLA-B*1502

SJS/TEN

DRESS = drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms; GI = gastrointestinal; HLA = human leukocyte antigen; SJS/TEN = Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN).

