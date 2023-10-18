Деякі фактори ризику гіперчутливості до ліків на основі HLA
Medication
Ethnicity
HLA Haplotype
Hypersensitivity Reaction
Abacavir
European ancestry
HLA-B*5701
Abacavir hypersensitivity (usually fever, rash, and GI and respiratory symptoms)
Allopurinol
Asian ancestry, African ancestry
Less often, European ancestry
HLA-B*5801
SJS/TEN; DRESS
Carbamazepine
European ancestry, Japanese ancestry
HLA-A*3101
SJS/TEN
Carbamazepine
Asian ancestry
HLA-B*1502
SJS/TEN; DRESS
Dapsone
Mainland Chinese ancestry
HLA-B*1301
DRESS
Fosphenytoin
Phenytoin
Asian ancestry
HLA-B*1502
SJS/TEN
Lamotrigine
Asian ancestry
HLA-B*1502
SJS/TEN
DRESS = drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms; GI = gastrointestinal; HLA = human leukocyte antigen; SJS/TEN = Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN).