Деякі поширені пероральні протипаркінсонічні препарати
Medication
Average Daily Dose and Maximum Dose When Applicable
Major Adverse Effects
Dopamine precursors
Carbidopa/levodopa 10/100, 25/100, or 25/250 mg (immediate-release or dissolvable)
1–3 tablets of 25/100 mg 4 times a day
Central: Drowsiness, confusion, orthostatic hypotension, psychotic disturbances, nightmares, dyskinesia
Peripheral: Nausea, anorexia, flushing abdominal cramping, constipation, palpitations
With sudden discontinuation: Neuroleptic malignant syndrome
Carbidopa/levodopa 25/100 or 50/200 mg (controlled-release; recommended only for nighttime [not daytime] symptoms)
1 or 2 tablets of 50/200 mg at bedtime
Antiviral medication
Amantadine
100 mg 2 times a day
Confusion, urinary retention, leg edema, elevated intraocular pressure, livedo reticularis
Rarely, with discontinuation or a decrease in dose: Neuroleptic malignant syndrome
Dopamine agonists
Apomorphine
2 to 6 mg subcutaneously or 10–30 mg sublingually
Nausea, vomiting, light-headedness (due to orthostatic hypotension), hallucinations, impulse control disorder (gambling, buying, excessive eating, collecting)
With the rotigotine patch only, redness, itching, and swelling in the legs and at the application site
Pramipexole
0.5–1 mg 3 times a day
Maximum dose: 4.5 mg/day
Extended-release formulation: Can be dosed once or twice a day
Ropinirole
3–4 mg 3 times a day
Maximum dose: 24 mg a day
Extended-release formulation: Can be dosed once a day
Rotigotine
4, 6, or 8 mg a day in a patch applied daily
Anticholinergic medications*
Benztropine
1 mg 2 times a day–2 mg 3 times a day
Drowsiness, dry mouth, urinary retention, constipation, blurred vision
Particularly in older adults: Confusion, delirium, impaired thermoregulation due to decreased sweating
Trihexyphenidyl
2–5 mg 3 times a day
Monoamine oxidase type B (MAO-B) inhibitors
Rasagiline
1 mg once a day
Nausea, insomnia, somnolence, edema
Selegiline†
5 mg 2 times a day, given with breakfast and lunch
Possible potentiation of nausea, insomnia, confusion, and dyskinesias when given with levodopa
Catechol O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors
Entacapone‡
200 mg with each dose of levodopa
Maximum dose: 200 mg 8 times a day
Due to increased bioavailability of levodopa: Dyskinesias, nausea, confusion, hallucinations
Unrelated to levodopa: Back pain, diarrhea, changes in color of urine
With tolcapone, risk of liver toxicity (rare)
Opicapone
50 mg at bedtime
Tolcapone
100–200 mg 3 times a day
* Anticholinergic medications should preferably not be used in older adults. Because these medications have adverse effects and because recent findings suggest that these medications may increase tau pathology and neurodegeneration, their use should be limited.
† Selegiline is also available in a formulation designed for buccal absorption.
‡ Entacapone is also available in a triple combination tablet (carbidopa, levodopa, and entacapone).