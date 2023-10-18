skip to main content
Деякі поширені пероральні протипаркінсонічні препарати

Medication

Average Daily Dose and Maximum Dose When Applicable

Major Adverse Effects

Dopamine precursors

Carbidopa/levodopa 10/100, 25/100, or 25/250 mg (immediate-release or dissolvable)

1–3 tablets of 25/100 mg 4 times a day

Central: Drowsiness, confusion, orthostatic hypotension, psychotic disturbances, nightmares, dyskinesia

Peripheral: Nausea, anorexia, flushing abdominal cramping, constipation, palpitations

With sudden discontinuation: Neuroleptic malignant syndrome

Carbidopa/levodopa 25/100 or 50/200 mg (controlled-release; recommended only for nighttime [not daytime] symptoms)

1 or 2 tablets of 50/200 mg at bedtime

Antiviral medication

Amantadine

100 mg 2 times a day

Confusion, urinary retention, leg edema, elevated intraocular pressure, livedo reticularis

Rarely, with discontinuation or a decrease in dose: Neuroleptic malignant syndrome

Dopamine agonists

Apomorphine

2 to 6 mg subcutaneously or 10–30 mg sublingually

Nausea, vomiting, light-headedness (due to orthostatic hypotension), hallucinations, impulse control disorder (gambling, buying, excessive eating, collecting)

With the rotigotine patch only, redness, itching, and swelling in the legs and at the application site

Pramipexole

0.5–1 mg 3 times a day

Maximum dose: 4.5 mg/day

Extended-release formulation: Can be dosed once or twice a day

Ropinirole

3–4 mg 3 times a day

Maximum dose: 24 mg a day

Extended-release formulation: Can be dosed once a day

Rotigotine

4, 6, or 8 mg a day in a patch applied daily

Anticholinergic medications*

Benztropine

1 mg 2 times a day–2 mg 3 times a day

Drowsiness, dry mouth, urinary retention, constipation, blurred vision

Particularly in older adults: Confusion, delirium, impaired thermoregulation due to decreased sweating

Trihexyphenidyl

2–5 mg 3 times a day

Monoamine oxidase type B (MAO-B) inhibitors

Rasagiline

1 mg once a day

Nausea, insomnia, somnolence, edema

Selegiline†

5 mg 2 times a day, given with breakfast and lunch

Possible potentiation of nausea, insomnia, confusion, and dyskinesias when given with levodopa

Catechol O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors

Entacapone‡

200 mg with each dose of levodopa

Maximum dose: 200 mg 8 times a day

Due to increased bioavailability of levodopa: Dyskinesias, nausea, confusion, hallucinations

Unrelated to levodopa: Back pain, diarrhea, changes in color of urine

With tolcapone, risk of liver toxicity (rare)

Opicapone

50 mg at bedtime

Tolcapone

100–200 mg 3 times a day

* Anticholinergic medications should preferably not be used in older adults. Because these medications have adverse effects and because recent findings suggest that these medications may increase tau pathology and neurodegeneration, their use should be limited.

† Selegiline is also available in a formulation designed for buccal absorption.

‡ Entacapone is also available in a triple combination tablet (carbidopa, levodopa, and entacapone).

