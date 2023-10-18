Деякі причини вульвовагінального свербежу та вагінальних виділень у дітей
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Poor perineal hygiene
Pruritus, vulvovaginal erythema, vaginal odor, sometimes dysuria; no discharge
Pelvic examination
Foreign bodies (often toilet paper or a small object)
Vaginal discharge, usually with a foul odor and vaginal spotting
Pelvic examination (may require examination under anesthesia)
Infections (eg, streptococcal, staphylococcal)
Pruritus and vaginal discharge with vulvar erythema and swelling, often with dysuria
Significant erythema and vulvar edema with discharge
Microscopic examination of vaginal secretions for yeast and hyphae and culture to confirm
Perianal pruritus, worsening at night
Examination of the vulva and anus for pinworms
Vulvovaginal soreness, bloody or malodorous vaginal discharge
Often, vague and nonspecific medical complaints (eg, fatigue, abdominal pain) or behavior changes (eg, temper tantrums)
Physical examination
Hypersensitivity reactions
Vulvovaginal erythema, edema, pruritus (often intense), vaginal discharge
History of recent use of hygiene sprays or perfume, bath water additives, topical treatment for candidal infections, fabric softeners, bleaches, or laundry soaps
Physical examination alone
Skin disorders (eg, psoriasis, lichen sclerosus, lichen planus)
Characteristic genital and extragenital skin findings
Usually physical examination alone
Sometimes biopsy
* If sexual abuse of a child is suspected, a structured forensic interview based on the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) Protocol can be used.