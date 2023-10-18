Деякі причини плаваючих помутнінь
Cause
Suggestive Findings*
Diagnostic Approach
Benign disorders
Idiopathic vitreous floaters
Mild, stable floaters that come into the field of view intermittently and move as the eye moves
Often shaped like cells or strands
Translucent
May be more noticeable under certain lighting conditions (eg, in bright sunlight)
Normal vision
May occur in both eyes, although not synchronously
Normal eye examination
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination if diagnosis is unclear
Serious vitreous and retinal disorders
Sudden, spontaneous, continuous shower of lightning-like flashes (photopsias)
Curtain of vision loss moving across the visual field, visual field defect (usually starts peripherally)
Abnormal retinal examination (eg, detached retina appears as a pale billowing parachute)
Possible risk factors (eg, recent trauma, eye surgery, severe myopia)
Indirect ophthalmoscopy by an ophthalmologist after pupillary dilation
Retinal tear
Sudden, spontaneous photopsias (continuous shower of lightning-like flashes)
May occur in the periphery of the retina and may be visible only by indirect ophthalmoscopy
Indirect ophthalmoscopy by an ophthalmologist after pupillary dilation
Vitreous detachment
Sudden increase in unilateral floaters in patients with average age of 50–75 years
Floaters that are cobweb-like
Often one large floater that moves in and out of central vision
Spontaneous photopsias
Indirect ophthalmoscopy by an ophthalmologist after pupillary dilation
Vitreous hemorrhage
History of proliferative diabetic retinopathy or trauma
Loss of vision that may affect entire visual field
Loss of red reflex
Indirect ophthalmoscopy by an ophthalmologist after pupillary dilation
Vitreous inflammation (eg, cytomegalovirus, Toxoplasma, or fungal chorioretinitis)
Pain
Loss of visual acuity
Loss of vision affecting the entire visual field
Retinal lesions (sometimes cotton-like) that do not conform to an arterial or a venous territory
Risk factors (eg, immunocompromise, injection drug use)
Decreased red reflex
May be bilateral
Evaluation and testing as directed by an ophthalmologist, based on suspected cause
Nonocular disorders
Ocular migraine
Bilateral, synchronous, flashing lights often zigzagging on the peripheral field for 10–20 minutes
Possible blurring of central vision
Possible headache after visual symptoms
Possible migraine history
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic evaluation
* Unilateral unless otherwise specified.