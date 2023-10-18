Деякі причини набряків на пізніх термінах вагітності
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Physiologic edema
Symmetric, bilateral leg edema
Physical examination
Exclusion of other etiologies
Preeclampsia
Hypertension and proteinuria, with or without significant nondependent edema (eg, in face or hands), which, when present, is not red, warm, or tender
Sometimes, presence of risk factors for preeclampsia
When preeclampsia is severe, possibly additional symptoms of headache; pain in the right upper quadrant, epigastric region, or both; and visual disturbances
Possibly papilledema, visual field deficits, and lung crackles (in addition to edema), detected during physical examination
May progress to eclampsia (seizures)
Blood pressure
Urine protein
Complete blood count, electrolytes, blood urea nitrogen, glucose, creatinine, liver tests
DVT
Tender unilateral swelling of a leg or calf, erythema, and warmth
Sometimes, presence of risk factors for DVT
D-dimer testing and/or lower-extremity duplex ultrasonography depending on level of suspicion (if low level, D-dimer as a screening test; if high level, lower-extremity duplex ultrasonography)
Symmetric, bilateral leg edema
Elevated jugular venous pressure (distended neck veins)
3rd heart sound (S3) heard during cardiac auscultation
Crackles, decreased breath sounds, detected during physical examination
Chest x-ray
ECG
Echocardiography
BNP or NT-proBNP
Cellulitis
Tender unilateral swelling in a leg or calf, erythema (asymmetric), warmth, and sometimes fever
Manifestations often more circumscribed than in DVT
Ultrasonography to rule out DVT unless swelling is clearly localized
Examination for source of infection
BNP = brain (B-type) natriuretic peptide; DVT = deep venous thrombosis; NT-proBNP = N-terminal pro b-type natriuretic peptide.