Деякі схеми застосування антибіотиків при ендокардиті у Сполучених Штатах Америки*
Type
Medication And Dosage for Adults
Medication and Dosage for Adults Allergic to Penicillin
Streptococci susceptible to penicillin (penicillin G MIC ≤ 0.1 mcg/mL)
For NVE: Penicillin G 12–18 million units a day IV continuously or 2–3 million units every 4 hours for 4 weeks or, if gentamicin 3 mg/kg† IV or IM once a day is given concurrently, for 2 weeks
For PVE: Penicillin G 24 million units a day IV continuously or 4 million units every 4 hours for 6 weeks or, if gentamicin 3 mg/kg† IV or IM (up to 80 mg) is given concurrently, for 2 weeks
Ceftriaxone 2 g IV or IM once a day for 4 weeks for NVE (6 weeks for PVE) or, if gentamicin 3 mg/kg† IV or IM once a day is given concurrently, for 2 weeks if there is no history of penicillin anaphylaxis
or
Vancomycin‡ 15 mg/kg IV every 12 hours for 4 weeks for NVE (6 weeks for PVE)
Streptococci resistant to penicillin (penicillin G MIC > 0.1 mcg/mL)
For NVE: Gentamicin 3 mg/kg† IV or IM once a day for 2 weeks plus penicillin G 24 million units/ a day IV continuously or 4 million units every 4 hours for 4 weeks
For PVE: Gentamicin 3 mg/kg† IV or IM once a day for 2 weeks plus penicillin G 24 million units a day IV continuously or 4 million units every 4 hours or ceftriaxone 2 g once a day IV or IM for 6 weeks
Vancomycin‡ 15 mg/kg IV every 12 hours for 4 weeks for NVE (6 weeks for PVE)
Enterococci
For NVE and PVE: Ampicillin 2 g IV every 4 hours plus ceftriaxone 2 g IV every 12 hours for 6 weeks
For NVE and PVE: Vancomycin 15 mg/kg IV every 12 hours plus gentamicin 3 mg/kg IV or IM once a day or gentamicin 1 mg/kg IV or IM every 8 hours for 6 weeks
or
For NVE and PVE: Linezolid 600 mg orally or IV every 12 hours for 6–8 weeks
or
For NVE and PVE: Daptomycin 10–12 mg/kg IV once a day for 6–8 weeks
Staphylococci susceptible to oxacillin
For NVE: Oxacillin or nafcillin 2 g IV every 4 hours for 6 weeks
For PVE: Oxacillin or nafcillin 2 g IV every 4 hours for 6–8 weeks plus gentamicin 1 mg/kg† IV every 8 hours for 2 weeks plus rifampin 300 mg IV or orally every 8 hours for 6–8 weeks
NVE: Cefazolin 2 g IV every 8 hours for 6 weeks if there is no history of penicillin anaphylaxis (6–8 weeks for PVE)
or
Vancomycin‡ 15 mg/kg IV every 12 hours for 4 weeks for NVE (6–8 weeks for PVE)
or
For right-sided NVE: Daptomycin 6 mg/kg IV once a day for 6 weeks
Staphylococci resistant to oxacillin
For NVE: Vancomycin† 15 mg/kg IV every 12 hours alone for 6 weeks
For PVE: Vancomycin‡ 15 mg/kg IV every 12 hours for 6–8 weeks, plus gentamicin 1 mg/kg IV† every 8 hours for 2 weeks plus rifampin 300 mg orally every 8 hours for 6–8 weeks for PVE
or
For right-sided NVE: Daptomycin 6 mg/kg IV once a day for 6 weeks
—
HACEK microorganisms§
Ceftriaxone 2 g once/day IV or IM for 4 weeks for NVE (6 weeks for PVE)
or
Ampicillin 2 g IV every 4 hours for 4 weeks for NVE (6 weeks for PVE)
or
Ciprofloxacin 1000 mg orally once a day or 400 mg IV every 12 hours for 4 weeks for NVE (6 weeks for PVE)
Ceftriaxone 2 g IV once a day for 4 weeks for NVE (6 weeks for PVE) if there is no history of penicillin anaphylaxis
Noncoliform bacilli
Sensitivity-proven beta-lactam antimicrobial (eg, ceftriaxone 2 g IV every 12–24 hours or ceftazidime 2 g IV every 8 hours) plus an aminoglycoside (eg, gentamicin 2 mg/kg† IV every 8 hours) for 6 weeks
—
* Antimicrobial sensitivity changes over time, and there are site-specific differences in antimicrobial susceptibility. Advice from a consultant familiar with these patterns is imperative.
† Based on ideal rather than actual weight in patients with obesity.
‡ With vancomycin, serum levels must be monitored if doses > 2 g/24 hours are administered.
§ HACEK microorganisms: Haemophilus parainfluenzae, H. aphrophilus, Actinobacillus actinomycetemcomitans, Cardiobacterium hominis, Eikenella corrodens, and Kingella kingae.
MIC = minimum inhibitory concentration; NVE = native valve endocarditis; PVE = prosthetic valve endocarditis.
Adapted from Baddour LM, Wilson WR, Bayer AS, et al: Infective endocarditis in adults: Diagnosis, antimicrobial therapy, and management of complications; A scientific statement for healthcare professionals from the American Heart Association. Circulation 132 (15):1435–1486, 2015. doi: 10.1161/CIR.0000000000000296