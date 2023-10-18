skip to main content
Ознаки жорстокого поводження з літніми людьми

Item

Sign

Behavior

Withdrawal by the patient

Infantilization of the patient by the caregiver

Caregiver’s insistence on providing the history

General appearance

Poor hygiene (eg, unkempt appearance, uncleanliness)

Inappropriate dress

Skin and mucous membranes

Poor skin turgor or other signs of dehydration

Bruises, particularly multiple bruises in various stages of evolution

Pressure ulcers

Deficient care of established skin lesions

Head and neck

Traumatic alopecia (distinguished from male- or female-pattern alopecia by distribution)

Trunk

Contusions (shape may suggest implement—eg, utensil, stick, belt)

GU region

Rectal bleeding

Vaginal bleeding

Pressure ulcers

Infestations

Extremities

Wrist or ankle lesions suggesting use of restraints or immersion burns (ie, in a stocking-glove distribution)

Musculoskeletal system

Previously undiagnosed fracture

Unexplained pain

Unexplained gait disturbance

Mental and emotional health

Depressive symptoms

Anxiety

