Ознаки жорстокого поводження з літніми людьми
Item
Sign
Behavior
Withdrawal by the patient
Infantilization of the patient by the caregiver
Caregiver’s insistence on providing the history
General appearance
Poor hygiene (eg, unkempt appearance, uncleanliness)
Inappropriate dress
Skin and mucous membranes
Poor skin turgor or other signs of dehydration
Bruises, particularly multiple bruises in various stages of evolution
Pressure ulcers
Deficient care of established skin lesions
Head and neck
Traumatic alopecia (distinguished from male- or female-pattern alopecia by distribution)
Trunk
Contusions (shape may suggest implement—eg, utensil, stick, belt)
GU region
Rectal bleeding
Vaginal bleeding
Pressure ulcers
Infestations
Extremities
Wrist or ankle lesions suggesting use of restraints or immersion burns (ie, in a stocking-glove distribution)
Musculoskeletal system
Previously undiagnosed fracture
Unexplained pain
Unexplained gait disturbance
Mental and emotional health
Depressive symptoms
Anxiety