Шкала оцінювання ступеня тяжкості токсичного епідермального некролізу (SCORTEN)

Risk Factor*

Score

0

1

Age

< 40 years

40 years

Associated cancer

No

Yes

Heart rate (beats/minute)

< 120

120

Serum blood urea nitrogen

28 mg/dL (10 mmol/L)

> 28 mg/dL (10 mmol/L)

Detached or compromised body surface

< 10%

10%

Serum bicarbonate

≥ 20 mEq/L (≥ 20 mmol/L)

< 20 mEq/L (< 20 mmol/L)

Serum glucose

250 mg/dL (≤ 13.88 mmol/L)

> 250 mg/dL (> 13.88 mmol/L)

* More risk factors indicate a higher score and a higher mortality rate (%) as follows:

  • 0–1 = 3.2% (CI: 0.1 to 16.7)

  • 2 = 12.1% (CI: 5.4 to 22.5)

  • 3 = 35.3% (CI: 19.8 to 53.5)

  • 4 = 58.3% (CI: 36.6 to 77.9)

  • 5 = > 90% (CI: 55.5 to 99.8)

CI = confidence interval.

Data from Bastuji-Garin S, Fouchard N, Bertocchi M, et al: SCORTEN: A severity-of-illness score for toxic epidermal necrolysis. J Invest Dermatol 115:149–153, 2000. doi: 10.1046/j.1523-1747.2000.00061.x

