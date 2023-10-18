Шкала оцінювання ступеня тяжкості токсичного епідермального некролізу (SCORTEN)
Risk Factor*
Score
0
1
Age
< 40 years
≥ 40 years
Associated cancer
No
Yes
Heart rate (beats/minute)
< 120
≥ 120
Serum blood urea nitrogen
≤ 28 mg/dL (10 mmol/L)
> 28 mg/dL (10 mmol/L)
Detached or compromised body surface
< 10%
≥ 10%
Serum bicarbonate
≥ 20 mEq/L (≥ 20 mmol/L)
< 20 mEq/L (< 20 mmol/L)
Serum glucose
≤ 250 mg/dL (≤ 13.88 mmol/L)
> 250 mg/dL (> 13.88 mmol/L)
* More risk factors indicate a higher score and a higher mortality rate (%) as follows:
CI = confidence interval.
Data from Bastuji-Garin S, Fouchard N, Bertocchi M, et al: SCORTEN: A severity-of-illness score for toxic epidermal necrolysis. J Invest Dermatol 115:149–153, 2000. doi: 10.1046/j.1523-1747.2000.00061.x