MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Окремі лікарські препарати для лікування біполярного розладу та шизофренії*†

Окремі лікарські препарати для лікування біполярного розладу та шизофренії*†

Medication

Indication

CYP Substrates

Comments

Lithium

Lithium extended-release in children 12 years‡

Acute mania and maintenance

Dose titrated to a blood level of 0.8–1.2 mEq/L (or mmol/L)

Associated with decreased suicidality, decreased depression, and better psychosocial functioning in children with bipolar disorder

Monitor kidney function, thyroid function, serum calcium levels

Lithium, immediate-release in children 7 years‡,§

Acute mania and maintenance

Dose titrated to a blood level of 0.8–1.2 mEq/L (or mmol/L)

Maximum daily dose is 40 mg/kg

Associated with decreased suicidality, decreased depression, and better psychosocial functioning in children with bipolar disorder

Monitor kidney function, thyroid function, serum calcium levels

Antipsychotics

Aripiprazole in children (for bipolar I 10 years; for schizophrenia, 13 years)‡

Bipolar

Schizophrenia

2D6, 3A4

The only antipsychotic that does not increase prolactin level

Asenapine in children10 years

Bipolar I

1A2

Sublingual administration allows rapid entry into systemic circulation

Sedation and somnolence, transient tongue numbness and tingling

Lurasidone in children (for bipolar I 10 years; for schizophrenia 13 years)

Bipolar I

Schizophrenia

3A4

Greater improvement in bipolar I depression with elevated CRP in adults and ages 10-17 years¶

Olanzapine in children13 years‡

Bipolar I

Schizophrenia

IA2, 2D6,  3A4

Causes weight gain, which may limit use in some patients

Can increase liver transaminases

Olanzapine/fluoxetine fixed combination in children > 10 years‡,§

Bipolar I

IA2, 2D6,  3A4

Limited experience in children

Paliperidone in children 12 years ‡,§

Schizophrenia

Cleared unchanged through kidneys  2D6, 3A4

Closely related to risperidone

Very limited experience in children

Quetiapine, immediate-release, in children (for bipolar I 10 years; for schizophrenia 13 years)‡

Bipolar

Schizophrenia

3A4

Causes sedation that may limit dose increases

Risperidone in children (for bipolar I 10 years; for schizophrenia 13 years) ‡

Bipolar

Schizophrenia

2D6

Associated with risk of irreversible gynecomastia

Maintenance dose highly variable

Doses up to 6 mg/day have been studied, but they provide no additional benefit and increase risk of neurologic adverse effects

Ziprasidone in children 10 years‡

Acute mania

Psychosis

Very limited experience in children

QTc interval prolongation

Antiseizure medications

Carbamazepine

Bipolar

Metabolic enzyme induction, possibly requiring dose adjustments

May cause Stevens-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis (SJS/TEN) especially in patients with HLA-B*15:02 genotype (more common in East Asian populations) and maculopapular exanthema (MPE), drug reaction with eosinophilia (DRESS) and SJS/TEN in patients with HLA-A*31:01 genotype (more common in European and Hispanic populations)

Divalproex

Bipolar I

Dose titrated to a blood level of 50–125 mcg/mL

Avoid in people in the reproductive age group

Lamotrigine

Bipolar

Requires that dosing guidelines in the package insert be followed closely

* These medications pose a small but serious risk for a wide variety of major adverse effects. Therefore, benefits must be carefully weighed against potential risks.

† This table is not a substitute for the full prescribing information.

‡ These medications increase the risk of weight gain, negative effects on the lipid profile, increases in glucose and prolactin levels, and QT prolongation.

§ These medications have not been studied in children.

¶ Bipolar I disorder is one presentation of bipolar disorder and is characterized always by mania, that may sometimes also be accompanied by depression.

CRP = C-reactive protein; CYP = cytochrome P450.

