Окремі лікарські препарати для лікування біполярного розладу та шизофренії*†
Medication
Indication
CYP Substrates
Comments
Lithium
Lithium extended-release in children ≥ 12 years‡
Acute mania and maintenance
—
Dose titrated to a blood level of 0.8–1.2 mEq/L (or mmol/L)
Associated with decreased suicidality, decreased depression, and better psychosocial functioning in children with bipolar disorder
Monitor kidney function, thyroid function, serum calcium levels
Lithium, immediate-release in children ≥ 7 years‡,§
Acute mania and maintenance
—
Dose titrated to a blood level of 0.8–1.2 mEq/L (or mmol/L)
Maximum daily dose is 40 mg/kg
Associated with decreased suicidality, decreased depression, and better psychosocial functioning in children with bipolar disorder
Monitor kidney function, thyroid function, serum calcium levels
Antipsychotics
Aripiprazole in children (for bipolar I≥ 10 years; for schizophrenia, ≥ 13 years)‡
Bipolar
Schizophrenia
2D6, 3A4
The only antipsychotic that does not increase prolactin level
Asenapine in children≥10 years
Bipolar I
1A2
Sublingual administration allows rapid entry into systemic circulation
Sedation and somnolence, transient tongue numbness and tingling
Lurasidone in children (for bipolar I ≥ 10 years; for schizophrenia ≥ 13 years)
Bipolar I
Schizophrenia
3A4
Greater improvement in bipolar I depression with elevated CRP in adults and ages 10-17 years¶
Olanzapine in children≥13 years‡
Bipolar I
Schizophrenia
IA2, 2D6, 3A4
Causes weight gain, which may limit use in some patients
Can increase liver transaminases
Olanzapine/fluoxetine fixed combination in children > 10 years‡,§
Bipolar I
IA2, 2D6, 3A4
Limited experience in children
Paliperidone in children ≥12 years ‡,§
Schizophrenia
Cleared unchanged through kidneys 2D6, 3A4
Closely related to risperidone
Very limited experience in children
Quetiapine, immediate-release, in children (for bipolar I ≥ 10 years; for schizophrenia ≥ 13 years)‡
Bipolar
Schizophrenia
3A4
Causes sedation that may limit dose increases
Risperidone in children (for bipolar I ≥ 10 years; for schizophrenia ≥ 13 years) ‡
Bipolar
Schizophrenia
2D6
Associated with risk of irreversible gynecomastia
Maintenance dose highly variable
Doses up to 6 mg/day have been studied, but they provide no additional benefit and increase risk of neurologic adverse effects
Ziprasidone in children ≥10 years‡
Acute mania
Psychosis
—
Very limited experience in children
QTc interval prolongation
Antiseizure medications
Carbamazepine
Bipolar
—
Metabolic enzyme induction, possibly requiring dose adjustments
May cause Stevens-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis (SJS/TEN) especially in patients with HLA-B*15:02 genotype (more common in East Asian populations) and maculopapular exanthema (MPE), drug reaction with eosinophilia (DRESS) and SJS/TEN in patients with HLA-A*31:01 genotype (more common in European and Hispanic populations)
Divalproex
Bipolar I
—
Dose titrated to a blood level of 50–125 mcg/mL
Avoid in people in the reproductive age group
Lamotrigine
Bipolar
—
Requires that dosing guidelines in the package insert be followed closely
* These medications pose a small but serious risk for a wide variety of major adverse effects. Therefore, benefits must be carefully weighed against potential risks.
† This table is not a substitute for the full prescribing information.
‡ These medications increase the risk of weight gain, negative effects on the lipid profile, increases in glucose and prolactin levels, and QT prolongation.
§ These medications have not been studied in children.
¶ Bipolar I disorder is one presentation of bipolar disorder and is characterized always by mania, that may sometimes also be accompanied by depression.
CRP = C-reactive protein; CYP = cytochrome P450.