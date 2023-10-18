* Each regimen is designed to contain 2 NRTI antiretroviral (ARV) medications plus either an NNRTI, PI, or INSTI component. Several alternative ARV regimens exist; consultation with an expert in pediatric HIV medicine is advised. For information on adverse effects, other doses (especially for information on fixed-dose combination products), and drug interactions, see the continually updated Panel on Antiretroviral Therapy and Medical Management of Children Living with HIV's Guidelines for the Use of Antiretroviral Agents in Pediatric HIV Infection. Accessed 02/08/2023.