Вибрані антиретровірусні (АРВ) схеми для початкової терапії ВІЛ-інфекції у дітей*
Age Group
NRTI Backbone Component (Use 2)
NNRTI, PI, or INSTI Component (Use 1)
Infants birth to < 14 days
Zidovudine plus lamivudine (or emtricitabine)
Nevirapine or
Weight ≥ 2 kg: Raltegravir
Children ≥ 14 days to < 4 weeks
Zidovudine plus lamivudine (or emtricitabine)
Lopinavir/ritonavir or
Weight ≥ 2 kg: Raltegravir
Children ≥ 4 weeks, weight > 3 kg
Abacavir (or zidovudine) plus lamivudine (or emtricitabine)
Dolutegravir
Weight > 25 kg: A fixed-dose tablet of abacavir/lamivudine/dolutegravir is available as a complete once-daily regimen.
Children ≥ 2 years, weight ≥ 14 kg
Emtricitabine plus tenofovir alafenamide
Bictegravir
A fixed-dose tablet of emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide/bictegravir (available in two dosing strengths) is available as a complete once-daily regimen.
Adolescents > 12 years, weight ≥ 25 kg
Emtricitabine plus tenofovir alafenamide
Bictegravir
A fixed-dose tablet of emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide/bictegravir is available as a complete once-daily regimen.
* Each regimen is designed to contain 2 NRTI antiretroviral (ARV) medications plus either an NNRTI, PI, or INSTI component. Several alternative ARV regimens exist; consultation with an expert in pediatric HIV medicine is advised. For information on adverse effects, other doses (especially for information on fixed-dose combination products), and drug interactions, see the continually updated Panel on Antiretroviral Therapy and Medical Management of Children Living with HIV's Guidelines for the Use of Antiretroviral Agents in Pediatric HIV Infection. Accessed 02/08/2023.
INSTI = integrase strand transfer inhibitor; NNRTI = non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor; NRTI = nucleoside/nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor; PI = protease inhibitor.