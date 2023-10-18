Скринінгові значення артеріального тиску у дітей, які потребують додаткової оцінки*
Age (years)
Boys
Girls
Systolic
Diastolic
Systolic
Diastolic
1
98
52
98
57
2
100
55
101
58
3
101
58
102
60
4
102
60
103
62
5
103
63
104
64
6
105
66
105
67
7
106
68
106
68
8
107
69
107
69
9
107
70
108
71
10
108
72
109
72
11
110
74
111
74
12
113
75
114
75
≥ 13
120
80
120
80
* Note, these values are not intended to diagnose or classify hypertension and should be used only for screening to identify children whose blood pressure requires a more thorough evaluation.
Adapted from Flynn JT, Kaelber DC, Baker-Smith CM, et al: Clinical practice guideline for screening and management of high blood pressure in children and adolescents, table 6. Pediatrics 140(3):e20171904, 2017. doi: 10.1542/peds.2017-1904