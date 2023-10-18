skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Скринінгові значення артеріального тиску у дітей, які потребують додаткової оцінки*

Age (years)

Boys

Girls

Systolic

Diastolic

Systolic

Diastolic

1

98

52

98

57

2

100

55

101

58

3

101

58

102

60

4

102

60

103

62

5

103

63

104

64

6

105

66

105

67

7

106

68

106

68

8

107

69

107

69

9

107

70

108

71

10

108

72

109

72

11

110

74

111

74

12

113

75

114

75

≥ 13

120

80

120

80

* Note, these values are not intended to diagnose or classify hypertension and should be used only for screening to identify children whose blood pressure requires a more thorough evaluation.

Adapted from Flynn JT, Kaelber DC, Baker-Smith CM, et al: Clinical practice guideline for screening and management of high blood pressure in children and adolescents, table 6. Pediatrics 140(3):e20171904, 2017. doi: 10.1542/peds.2017-1904

Серед цих тем