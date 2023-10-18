skip to main content
Індекс Шварца при синдромі подовженого інтервалу QT (LQTS)

CRITERIA

POINTS

Patient History

Syncope with stress†

2

Syncope without stress†

1

Congenital deafness

0.5

Family History

Family member with known LQTS‡

1

Family member with unexplained cardiac death before age 30 ‡

0.5

Electrocardiography§

QTc ≥ 480 msec

3

QTc 460-479 msec

2

QTc 450-459 msec (males only)

1

QTc ≥ 480 msec during 4th minute of recovery from an exercise test

1

Torsades de pointe arrhythmia§

2

T wave alternans

1

Notched T wave in 3 leads

1

Resting heart rate < 2nd percentile for age

0.5

* SCORE: ≤ 1 low probability; 1.5–3 intermediate probability; ≥ 3.5 high probability

† Mutually exclusive (ie, if syncope occurs with stress, no points are given for syncope without stress)

‡ Mutually exclusive

§ If torsades de pointe present, do not score syncope

Data from Schwartz PJ, Crotti L: QTc behavior during exercise and genetic testing for the long-QT syndrome. Circulation 124:2181–2184, 2011. doi: 10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.111.062182

