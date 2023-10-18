Індекс Шварца при синдромі подовженого інтервалу QT (LQTS)
CRITERIA
POINTS
Patient History
Syncope with stress†
2
Syncope without stress†
1
Congenital deafness
0.5
Family History
Family member with known LQTS‡
1
Family member with unexplained cardiac death before age 30 ‡
0.5
Electrocardiography§
QTc ≥ 480 msec
3
QTc 460-479 msec
2
QTc 450-459 msec (males only)
1
QTc ≥ 480 msec during 4th minute of recovery from an exercise test
1
Torsades de pointe arrhythmia§
2
T wave alternans
1
Notched T wave in 3 leads
1
Resting heart rate < 2nd percentile for age
0.5
* SCORE: ≤ 1 low probability; 1.5–3 intermediate probability; ≥ 3.5 high probability
† Mutually exclusive (ie, if syncope occurs with stress, no points are given for syncope without stress)
‡ Mutually exclusive
§ If torsades de pointe present, do not score syncope
