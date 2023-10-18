Ризик виникнення побічних явищ* через 14 днів при нестабільній стенокардії або ІМБП ST
Scoring
Risk Factor
Points
Age > 65 years
1
CAD risk factors (must have ≥ 3 for 1 point):
1
Known CAD (stenosis ≥ 50%)
1
Previous chronic use of aspirin
1
Two episodes of rest angina in past 24 hours
1
Elevated cardiac biomarkers
1
ST elevation ≥ 0.5 mm
1
Risk level is based on total points:
1–2 = low
3–4 = intermediate
5–7 = high
Absolute risk
Total Points
Risk of Events at 14 Days (%)*
0 or 1
4.7
2
8.3
3
13.2
4
19.9
5
26.2
6 or 7
40.9
* Events include all-cause mortality, myocardial infarction, and recurrent ischemia requiring urgent revascularization.
CAD = coronary artery disease; MI = myocardial infarction; NSTEMI = non–ST-segment elevation MI; TIMI = thrombolysis in MI.
