skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Ризик виникнення побічних явищ* через 14 днів при нестабільній стенокардії або ІМБП ST

Scoring

Risk Factor

Points

Age > 65 years

1

CAD risk factors (must have 3 for 1 point):

  • Family history

  • Hypertension

  • Current smoking

  • High cholesterol

  • Diabetes mellitus

1

Known CAD (stenosis 50%)

1

Previous chronic use of aspirin

1

Two episodes of rest angina in past 24 hours

1

Elevated cardiac biomarkers

1

ST elevation 0.5 mm

1

Risk level is based on total points:

1–2 = low

3–4 = intermediate

5–7 = high

Absolute risk

Total Points

Risk of Events at 14 Days (%)*

0 or 1

4.7

2

8.3

3

13.2

4

19.9

5

26.2

6 or 7

40.9

* Events include all-cause mortality, myocardial infarction, and recurrent ischemia requiring urgent revascularization.

CAD = coronary artery disease; MI = myocardial infarction; NSTEMI = non–ST-segment elevation MI; TIMI = thrombolysis in MI.

Based on data from Antman EM et al: The TIMI risk score for unstable angina/non-ST elevation MI: A method of prognostication and therapeutic decision making. JAMA 284:835–42, 2000.

Серед цих тем