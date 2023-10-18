skip to main content
Фактори ризику синдрому раптової смерті немовлят

Bed-sharing with parent/caregiver

Cold temperatures/winter months

Episodes of apnea requiring resuscitation

Growth failure

Increased maternal parity

Insufficient prenatal care

Low birth weight

Lower socioeconomic group

Male sex

Maternal age < 20 years

Maternal drug use during pregnancy

Maternal smoking during pregnancy

Non-Hispanic American Indian/Alaska Natives, Non-Hispanic Blacks, and Non-Hispanic Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islanders race or ethnicity

No pacifier

Old or unsafe cribs

Overheating (eg, blankets, hot room)

Prematurity

Prone sleeping position*

Recent illness

Short interval between pregnancies

Sibling of a SIDS victim

Smoking in the home

Soft bedding

Waterbed mattress

* Most important.

SIDS = sudden infant death syndrome.

