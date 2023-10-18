Фактори ризику синдрому раптової смерті немовлят
Bed-sharing with parent/caregiver
Cold temperatures/winter months
Episodes of apnea requiring resuscitation
Growth failure
Increased maternal parity
Insufficient prenatal care
Low birth weight
Lower socioeconomic group
Male sex
Maternal age < 20 years
Maternal drug use during pregnancy
Maternal smoking during pregnancy
Non-Hispanic American Indian/Alaska Natives, Non-Hispanic Blacks, and Non-Hispanic Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islanders race or ethnicity
No pacifier
Old or unsafe cribs
Overheating (eg, blankets, hot room)
Prone sleeping position*
Recent illness
Short interval between pregnancies
Sibling of a SIDS victim
Smoking in the home
Soft bedding
Waterbed mattress
* Most important.
SIDS = sudden infant death syndrome.