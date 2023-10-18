skip to main content
Переглянута міжнародна система стадіювання для множинної мієломи

Stage

Criteria

I

Beta-2 microglobulin < 3.5 mcg/mL (< 297 nmol/L)

and

Serum albumin ≥ 3.5 g/dL (≥ 35 g/L)

Normal LDH

Standard-risk cytogenetic abnormalities by FISH*

II

Not stage I or III

III

Beta-2 microglobulin ≥ 5.5 mcg/mL (≥ 466 nmol/L)

and

High-risk cytogenetic abnormalities by FISH† and/or high LDH

* Standard-risk cytogenetic abnormalities include t(11;14), t(6;14), and trisomies.

† High-risk cytogenetic abnormalities consist of t(4;14), t(14;16), or 17p-.

FISH = fluorescent in situ hybridization; LDH = lactate dehydrogenase.

Data from Palumbo A, Avet-Loiseau H, Oliva S, et al. Revised International Staging System for Multiple Myeloma: A Report From International Myeloma Working Group. J Clin Oncol 2015;33(26):2863-2869. doi:10.1200/JCO.2015.61.2267

