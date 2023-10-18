skip to main content
Відповідні результати фізикального обстеження у вагітної пацієнтки з блювотою

System

Findings

General

Lethargy, agitation

Neurologic

Confusion, photophobia, focal weakness, nystagmus

Obstetric

Uterus too large for dates

Absent fetal heart sounds

Grapelike tissue from the cervix

Gastrointestinal

Distention with tympany

Absent or high-pitched tinkling bowel sounds

Focal tenderness

Peritoneal signs (guarding, rigidity, rebound)

Genitourinary

Flank tenderness to percussion

HEENT

Dry mucosa, icteric sclera

HEENT = head, eyes, ears, nose, and throat.

