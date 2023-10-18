Відповідні результати фізикального обстеження у вагітної пацієнтки з блювотою
System
Findings
General
Lethargy, agitation
Neurologic
Confusion, photophobia, focal weakness, nystagmus
Obstetric
Uterus too large for dates
Absent fetal heart sounds
Grapelike tissue from the cervix
Gastrointestinal
Distention with tympany
Absent or high-pitched tinkling bowel sounds
Focal tenderness
Peritoneal signs (guarding, rigidity, rebound)
Genitourinary
Flank tenderness to percussion
HEENT
Dry mucosa, icteric sclera
HEENT = head, eyes, ears, nose, and throat.