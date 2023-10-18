skip to main content
Рекомендована добова норма вітамінів

Age

Folate (mcg)

Niacin (mg NE*)

Riboflavin (mg)

Thiamin (mg)

Vitamin A (mcg)

Vitamin B6 (mg)

Vitamin B12 (mcg)

Vitamin  C (mg)

Vitamin  D (IU)†

Vitamin  E (mg)

Vitamin  K (mcg)

Infants

0–6 months

65

2

0.3

0.2

400

0.1

0.4

40

400

4

2.0

7–12 months

80

4

0.4

0.3

500

0.3

0.5

50

400

5

2.5

Children

1–3 years

150

6

0.5

0.5

300

0.5

0.9

15

600

6

30

4–8 years

200

8

0.6

0.6

400

0.6

1.2

25

600

7

55

Males

9–13 years

300

12

0.9

0.9

600

1.0

1.8

45

600

11

60

14–18 years

400

16

1.3

1.2

900

1.3

2.4

75

600

15

75

19–70 years

400

16

1.3

1.2

900

1.3

2.4

90

600

15

120

> 70 years

400

16

1.3

1.2

900

1.7

2.4

90

800‡

15

120

Females

9–13 years

300

12

0.9

0.9

600

1.0

1.8

45

600

11

60

14–18 years

400

14

1.0

1.0

700

1.2

2.4

65

600

15

75

19–70 years

400

14

1.1

1.1

700

1.3

2.4

75

600

15

90

> 70 years

400

14

1.1

1.1

700

1.5

2.4

75

800‡

15

90

Pregnant women

19–50 years

600

18

1.4

1.4

770

1.9

2.6

85

600

15

90

Breastfeeding women

19–50 years

500

17

1.6

1.4

1300

2.0

2.8

120

600

19

90

Upper limit (UL)§

1000

35

ND

ND

3000

100

ND

2000

4000

1000

ND

NOTE: Recommended dietary allowances (RDAs) are shown in regular type. RDAs are set to meet the needs of 97 to 98% of healthy people.

Adequate intakes (AIs) are shown in bold type. When data to calculate the RDA for a nutrient are insufficient, AIs are based on observed or experimentally determined estimates of nutrient intake by healthy people.

* 1 niacin equivalent (NE) equals 1 mg niacin or 60 mg dietary tryptophan.

† 200 IU of vitamin D equals 5 mcg cholecalciferol.

‡ 800 IU of vitamin D is recommended for people 70 years.

§ UL (tolerable upper intake level) is the largest amount of a nutrient that most adults can ingest daily without risk of adverse effects. The more the UL is exceeded, the greater the risk of adverse effects.

IU = international units; ND = not determinable because of lack of data (sources of intake should be limited to foods); RAE = retinol activity equivalents (1 mcg RAE of preformed vitamin A = 3.33 units).

