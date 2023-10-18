Рекомендована добова норма вітамінів
Age
Folate (mcg)
Niacin (mg NE*)
Riboflavin (mg)
Thiamin (mg)
Vitamin A (mcg)
Vitamin B6 (mg)
Vitamin B12 (mcg)
Vitamin C (mg)
Vitamin D (IU)†
Vitamin E (mg)
Vitamin K (mcg)
Infants
0–6 months
65
2
0.3
0.2
400
0.1
0.4
40
400
4
2.0
7–12 months
80
4
0.4
0.3
500
0.3
0.5
50
400
5
2.5
Children
1–3 years
150
6
0.5
0.5
300
0.5
0.9
15
600
6
30
4–8 years
200
8
0.6
0.6
400
0.6
1.2
25
600
7
55
Males
9–13 years
300
12
0.9
0.9
600
1.0
1.8
45
600
11
60
14–18 years
400
16
1.3
1.2
900
1.3
2.4
75
600
15
75
19–70 years
400
16
1.3
1.2
900
1.3
2.4
90
600
15
120
> 70 years
400
16
1.3
1.2
900
1.7
2.4
90
800‡
15
120
Females
9–13 years
300
12
0.9
0.9
600
1.0
1.8
45
600
11
60
14–18 years
400
14
1.0
1.0
700
1.2
2.4
65
600
15
75
19–70 years
400
14
1.1
1.1
700
1.3
2.4
75
600
15
90
> 70 years
400
14
1.1
1.1
700
1.5
2.4
75
800‡
15
90
Pregnant women
19–50 years
600
18
1.4
1.4
770
1.9
2.6
85
600
15
90
Breastfeeding women
19–50 years
500
17
1.6
1.4
1300
2.0
2.8
120
600
19
90
Upper limit (UL)§
1000
35
ND
ND
3000
100
ND
2000
4000
1000
ND
NOTE: Recommended dietary allowances (RDAs) are shown in regular type. RDAs are set to meet the needs of 97 to 98% of healthy people.
Adequate intakes (AIs) are shown in bold type. When data to calculate the RDA for a nutrient are insufficient, AIs are based on observed or experimentally determined estimates of nutrient intake by healthy people.
* 1 niacin equivalent (NE) equals 1 mg niacin or 60 mg dietary tryptophan.
† 200 IU of vitamin D equals 5 mcg cholecalciferol.
‡ 800 IU of vitamin D is recommended for people ≥ 70 years.
§ UL (tolerable upper intake level) is the largest amount of a nutrient that most adults can ingest daily without risk of adverse effects. The more the UL is exceeded, the greater the risk of adverse effects.
IU = international units; ND = not determinable because of lack of data (sources of intake should be limited to foods); RAE = retinol activity equivalents (1 mcg RAE of preformed vitamin A = 3.33 units).
Data from Institute of Medicine (US) Subcommittee on Interpretation and Uses of Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs); Institute of Medicine (US) Standing Committee on the Scientific Evaluation of Dietary Reference Intakes: DRI Dietary Reference Intakes: Applications in Dietary Assessment. Washington (DC): National Academies Press (US); 2000.