Порушення метаболізму пуріну
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Calcium pyrophosphate arthropathy (chondrocalcinosis-2; 118600*)
Increased nucleoside triphosphate pyrophosphohydrolase
Biochemical profile: Calcium pyrophosphate dihydrate crystals in joints
Clinical features: Recurrent episodes of monoarticular or multiarticular arthritis
Treatment: No clear treatment
Lesch-Nyhan syndrome (300322*)
Hypoxanthine-guanine phosphoribosyltransferase
Biochemical profile: Hyperuricemia, hyperuricosuria
Clinical features: Orange sandy crystals in diapers, growth failure, uric acid nephropathy and arthropathy, motor delay, hypotonia, self-injurious behavior, spasticity, hyperreflexia, extrapyramidal signs with choreoathetosis, dysarthria, dysphagia, developmental disabilities, megaloblastic anemia
In variant form, no self-injurious behavior
Treatment: Supportive care, protective measures, allopurinol, benzodiazepines, certain experimental approaches
Increased activity of phosphoribosylpyrophosphate synthetase (311850*)
Phosphoribosylpyrophosphate synthetase
Biochemical profile: Hyperuricemia
Clinical features: Megaloblastic bone marrow, ataxia, hypotonia, hypertonia, psychomotor delay, polyneuropathy, cardiomyopathy, heart failure, uric acid nephropathy and arthropathy, diabetes mellitus, intracerebral calcification
Treatment: Allopurinol, anti-inflammatory medications, colchicines, probenecid, sulfinpyrazone
Phosphoribosylpyrophosphate synthetase I deficiency (311850*)
Phosphoribosylpyrophosphate synthetase
Biochemical profile: Increased urinary orotate, hypouricemia
Clinical features: Developmental disabilities, seizures with hypsarrhythmia, megaloblastic bone marrow
Treatment: Adrenocorticotropic hormone
Hereditary xanthinuria
Biochemical profile: Xanthinuria, hypouricemia, hypouricosuria
Clinical features: Xanthine stones, nephropathy, myopathy
Treatment: High fluid intake; low-purine diet
Type I (278300*)
Xanthine dehydrogenase
Type II (603592*)
Xanthine dehydrogenase and aldehyde oxidase
Adenine phosphoribosyltransferase deficiency (102600*)
Adenine phosphoribosyltransferase
Biochemical profile: Urinary 2,8-dihydroxyadenine
Clinical features: Urolithiasis, nephropathy, round yellow-brown urine crystals
Treatment: High fluid intake, low-purine diet, avoidance of dietary alkalis, renal transplantation
Type I
No enzyme activity
Type II
Residual enzyme activity
Adenosine deaminase deficiency (102700*)
Adenosine deaminase
Biochemical profile: Elevated serum adenosine and 2′-deoxyadenosine
Clinical features: Growth failure, skeletal changes, recurrent infections, severe combined immunodeficiency, B-cell lymphoma, hemolytic anemia, idiopathic thrombocytopenia, hepatosplenomegaly, mesangial sclerosis
Treatment: Supportive care, enzyme replacement, bone marrow or stem cell transplantation, experimental gene therapy
Increased adenosine deaminase (102730*)
Adenosine deaminase
Biochemical profile: Mild hyperuricemia
Clinical features: Hemolytic anemia with anisopoikilocytosis and stomatocytosis
Treatment: Deoxycoformycin
Purine nucleoside phosphorylase
Biochemical profile: Hypouricemia; hypouricosuria; high serum inosine and guanine; high urinary inosine, 2′-deoxyinosine, and 2′-deodyguanosine
Clinical features: Growth failure, cellular immunodeficiency, recurrent infections, hepatosplenomegaly, cerebral vasculitis, spastic diplegia, tetraparesis, ataxia, tremors, hypotonia, hypertonia, developmental disabilities, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, idiopathic thrombocytopenia, lymphoma, lymphosarcoma
Treatment: Supportive care, stem cell transplantation
Myoadenylate deaminase deficiency (adenosine monophosphate deaminase I; 102770*)
Myoadenylate deaminase
Biochemical profile: No specific change
Clinical features: Neonatal weakness and hypotonia; exercise-induced weakness or cramping; after exercise, decreased purine release and low increase in serum ammonia (relative to lactate)
Treatment: Ribose or xylitol
Adenylate kinase deficiency (103000*)
Adenylate kinase
Biochemical profile: No specific change
Clinical features: Hemolytic anemia
Treatment: Supportive care
Adenylosuccinase deficiency (103050*)
Adenylosuccinate lyase
Biochemical profile: Elevated succinyladenosine and succinylaminoimidazole carboxamide ribotides in body fluids
Clinical features: Autism, severe psychomotor delay, seizures, growth delay, muscle wasting
Treatment: Supportive care, adenine, and ribose
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.